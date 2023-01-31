City eyeing street repair work

New technology improves repair on blacktop streets

The City of Tekamah could soon embark on its first major street repair campaign since the completion of the West P Street project in 2019.

The city council on Thursday night reviewed a bid from Lave, LLC, for the repair of nearly 10 blocks of asphalt streets. The work comes at a base price of $51,544. Additional work to extend the life of the repair can be added for another $42,700.

The targeted streets include a stretch B Street between 13th and 15th south of the Chatt Center and past the CVA campus; 15th Street south of B to the end of the pavement on the west side of the South Industrial Tract; and 16th Street between L and O streets. That segment also includes about a block of M Street east of 16th.

The work consists of what the company calls pavement dressing conditioner.

Street Commissioner Gary Anderson said he and Street Superintendent Matt Deemer met with company officials to discuss the process, which comes with a three-year guarantee.

He said the process involves a spray-on product that rejuvenates the existing asphalt, actually softening it again.

The street being worked on has to be closed to traffic for 24 hours. The street is swept of dirt, loose gravel and other debris and the coating applied.

Anderson said once the street is reopened to traffic, the traffic itself helps seal the product.

He said the product has been used in Lyons and on runways at Offutt Air Force Base. Mayor Jane Walford said 40 percent of the asphalt streets in Omaha have been treated with the product.

Council member Kelly Adamson said she has seen the work done in Lyons.

“It’s like a brand new street,” she said. “It felt like standing on foam rubber.”

Council members said the price is competitive with traditional asphalt and is expected to last longer. Anderson said the city still will be able to come back and do a mill-and-overlay project on the same streets should they choose to do so in the future and the product can be sprayed on the same street multiple times.

Work could commence in the spring, Anderson said the company will perform a test when the weather allows.

Deemer could not attend Thursday’s meeting. Council members wanted to hear his opinion before proceeding with approval. Council member Matt Cass said a bid for repairs on L Street east of 13th should be ready by the next meeting and both projects could be approved at the same time.

Anderson waiting until the council’s Feb. 9 meeting to make a final decision will not affect the price or the work schedule.

