City facing $173K shortage in its debt service account

Tax rate for 2021-22 low more than 30 cents

$173,388.38.

An analysis of the City of Tekamah’s debt service funds, the money it uses to pay off bonded debt, shows it will be short that much when the next bond payments are due in December.

During the Aug. 11 Tekamah City Council meeting council member Kelly Adamson produced a sheet showing the amount of funds needed, the amount sought and the amount collected over the past three years.

The city has bonds on Industrial Ave., P Street, the library, the auditorium, the police station and the new pool.

For the 2021-22 budget, $437,603.61 is needed to make the required payments. The budget passed a year ago called for $197,167.36 to be collected in property tax to pay the debt. The tax rate sought was 21.8995 cents. Adamson’s figures show another 32.6 cents was needed on the tax rate to have enough money to pay the bonds.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Theresa DeVries implored the council to be transparent in its attempts to rectify the situation. She said the shortage in debt service funds forces the city to pull money from other departments which, in turn, lessens city service.

“My guess is this has set the city back several years,” she said.

While discussing the projected shortfall, council member Jane Walford said the city isn’t trying to hide anything. She added that the city is doing what it can to pay its bills, but the shortfall is preventing other projects from getting done.

“This has been discussed at public meetings,” she said. “It’s taken Kelly weeks to figure this out.”

Walford said the city’s accountant, Ric Ortmeier, was asked during a public meeting about the shortage. “His answer was ‘I was unaware.’ We pay a CPA to help us with a budget and to audit the books. It’s his job to make sure.”

Mayor Ron Grass said the shortfall could be made up in the next budget year.

Adamson exploded.

“It can’t,” she said. “We won’t collect any of next year’s taxes before the bonds are due. I’m not borrowing against a credit line to pay for this.”

She then made a motion to present Ortmeier with the findings and ask him to fund the shortfall through a claim on his errors and omissions insurance.

“If he doesn’t file it, we should,” Adamson said.

In a twist of fate, the next item of business was to accept Ortmeier’s $7,000 bid to prepare the 2022-23 budget.

Adamson said the council had little choice but to engage his services, saying he had already started the work and with the state deadline looming, it was too late in the process to hire someone else.

The bond analysis shows 48.14 cents will be needed to pay the bonds next year, but the estimate is made before the projected increase in property valuation in the city is known. That value isn’t required to be official until Aug. 20.

In other business Aug. 11, the council:

—Approved pursuing a rental agreement with Ron Carson for use of the space behind the library as a parking area for his planned development project in downtown Tekamah.

A proposal was made two weeks ago to develop the space behind the facility for parking and then trade it to the library for the bigger lot across the street from the police station. The bigger lot was donated to the city by Ralph Anderson, Jr. in 2016 to be used as library parking. The trade was shelved after members of the Anderson family protested making a trade until conversations could be held to better understand any agreement and why making the trade is the best solution.

—Approved a $15,000 transfer from city keno funds to help pay the engineering costs for a walk/bike trail. The rest of the money will come from private donations.

Council member Matt Cass who has oversight of the city’s pool and parks said a new committee has been formed to restart efforts at getting a recreational trail built in the city.

A similar plan had been developed a couple of years ago, but, of the three bids received for construction, one was improperly completed and the other two were at least 30 percent over the $325,000 anticipated cost; the highest was more than $100,000 over projections. That plan called for a path through Memorial Park and around the football field.

A $250,000 grant for construction had been received from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission but it had to be returned when the money couldn’t be spent.

About that time, Cass said, most granting sources had dried up due to the COVID-19 pandemic but grant money is now starting to flow again. Because a grant had previously been received, the city is expected to be in a more favorable position to receive one again, but the deadline for applications is fast approaching. The council expects to have a resolution in support of the project on the agenda for its Aug. 25 meeting.

A volunteer committee has been formed seeking to develop a smaller version of the original plan.

Walford encouraged the committee to proceed, but reminded them that the city won’t be in a position to make up any funding shortage should construction commence.

“This wouldn’t be on the agenda if I didn’t think they’d follow through,” Cass said. “I am completely confident it’ll get pulled off.”

—Approved the attendance of Zoning Administrator John Manson at the Nebraska Planning Conference set for Sept. 14 in Kearney. The council also approved City Clerk Karolyn McElroy’s attendance at the annual conference put on by the Nebraska League of Municipalities. It is set for Sept. 15-16 in Lincoln.