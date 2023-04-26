Keno funds tapped for a variety of repairs

Spring means time to address some of those fix-up jobs that have piled up over the winter. Or, in some cases, piled up over several winters.

That’s where Tekamah City Council found itself recently.

At its April 13 meeting, the council found itself taking a look at a number of maintenance items, many of them in the city parks.

Among them were lumber to make repairs at the Legion baseball field, a cement pad for the water fountain between the two north ball fields and the replacement of the two doors leading to the kitchen at the Lions Club shelter in Athletic Park.

But it wasn’t just parks. The council also approved a new valve and fire hydrant to replace a nearly 70-year-old hydrant at 15th and H streets.

At the Legion field, the lumber will be used to repair bleachers and dugouts at an estimated cost of $6,000.

Parks Commissioner Matt Cass called a situation at the field “a clear and present danger.”

The council had been shown photos earlier this year of the deterioration at the ballpark. Cass said the condition is worse than the photos show.

“If we wait another year, its seriously likely that somebody is going to get hurt,” he said.

The concrete around the water fountain, estimated to cost about $500, is intended to make the fountain more accessible, especially to those with limited mobility.

At the shelter, Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said the doors, both of which are fire doors, are in need of replacement at a cost of about $3,200. The shelter also serves as an emergency storm shelter, making secure doors more of a necessity.

Another major cost will be the price to replace the backstop at Cooper’s Field in Memorial Park. Ball association members said that work likely won’t be undertaken until later this summer. Spokesman KC Braniff said he hoped the city and the association could work together on what could be an expensive project. Initial estimates place a cost at nearly $35,000. Cass said the current backstop leans toward the street and waves when a big wind comes up.

Council members said some of the funding for the immediate projects will come from the parks budget and some will come from keno funding.

It also used keno money to pay a $950 bill from Engineered Controls, Inc. to balance the pressure inside the auditorium, making the facility’s HVAC system work properly.

That leaves paying for the new valve and fire hydrant.

Water department head Tony Daugherty said the old hydrant doesn’t shut off and the valve doesn’t turn. That means he’ll have to go further out into the system to make the repair.

“A fourth of the city likely will be shut down for a couple of hours,” he told the council.

The cost is expected to reach $8,500. Mayor Jane Walford said the repair is “a band-aid that doesn’t really fix the problem, but we’re working on parts that are 100 years old in some cases.”

With the amount of ancient water and sewer lines running through town, she said the city likely is at the beginning of a process that won’t get cheaper.

As a way to start bringing in some revenue, the council approved the creation of a Tax Increment Financing District for an area on the east side of town. Known as Redevelopment Area No. 2, the area runs between 10th and 12th streets between F and L streets before widening to between 8th and 12th between L and N streets.

The designation doesn’t increase taxing in the district, rather, it redirects some of the tax money already generated into a fund that can be used for projects, like infrastructure repairs, for example.

TIF works by capturing the additional tax revenue gained when property values increase, usually due to development. The additional revenue then is used to pay for the development.

In other business April 13, the council:

—Approved resolution 2023-3, a measure that outlines procedures for the sale of the former Tiger Bowl building.

The city is seeking a minimum bid of $35,000, the amount it paid for the property. Prospective bidders also must include a detailed description of the intended use for the property, a business plan and any other information that would help the council makes its decision. According to the resolution, the council wants to see the property developed to its maximum commercial potential as soon as reasonably possible.

Bids must be received at the city clerk’s office no later than 4 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2023. Bids will be opened and may be awarded at the council’s May 11 meeting.

Among the prospective bidders may be Burt County Economic Development Corp. At its March 23 meeting, the council learned BCED could acquire the building for a potential business that wants the site, but not the building.

—Gave local approval to two more special designated liquor permits for prospective vendors at the Bacon and Beer event set for April 30 at the downtown minipark. Applications were sought by PB 75 from Herman and Off the Rail Butchery, an arm of Blair Meat Market. The event, sponsored by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, includes a 5K run and a ‘bacon and beer garden’ type of venue with music, sponsors serving a variety of beers and pork/bacon bites.

—Tabled indefinitely applying for a Transportation Alternative Program grant through the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The federally-funded program makes $12,500,000 available nationwide for cities Tekamah’s size. It is intended to help fund a variety of smaller-scale transportation projects, such as pedestrian and bicycle facilities, complete streets or roads, recreational trails, safe routes to school projects and community historic preservation programs.

A local match of 20 percent also is required.

Council members speculated that rather than try for the funding to build a recreational trail, a better use would be to get a trail built first and use TAP funding to extend the trail, or using for a safe route to school project.