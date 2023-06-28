There’s so much celebrating planned around this year’s Independence Day observances, it takes more than a day, and more than the town, to hold them all.

Freedom Fest, organized by Tekamah Chamber of Commerce, gets going on Saturday, July 1, as festivities build up to the big day.

On Saturday, Pheasant Bonanza is hosting its second annual all-day Independence Day event, featuring a score of activities for the whole family. Brats, hot dogs and hamburgers with all the trimmings are available all day. After 4 p.m. smoked whole hog, ribs and brisket dominate the menu. The day concludes with a fireworks show.

Tickets, and more information, are available by calling Pheasant Bonanza at 402-374-1765 or by e-mail to office @pheasantbonanza.com.

Lied Tekamah Public Library is hosting an open house from 10 a.m. till 1 p.m.

dt Photography is offering patriotic portraits from 1-4 p.m. Customers can receive two digital prints for $20. A third print is free with the donation of non-perishable food or hygiene items which will be given to the local food pantry. No prior registration is required.

Sunday starts with a shuffleboard tournament at PB 75 in Herman. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with play getting started at 12 noon.

Later in the day, Chatterbox Brews has live music by Gravel Street from 4-8 p.m.

On Monday, the annual pet parade will be held at 5 p.m. It starts at the downtown minipark and ends up the street a block at Chatterbox.

Later that evening, Chatterbox is hosting live music, from Ron and Andy.

T-shirts commemorating Freedom Fest will be on sale Friday night at Ronnie’s from 7-9 p.m., at Tipsy Pig on Saturday from 5-8 p.m. and at Chatterbox on Sunday from 5-8 p.m.

Sunday’s activities start at 6:30 a.m. with a pancake feed at First Presbyterian Church, located at the corner of 14th and K streets. The feed is sponsored by Herman Fire Dept. and the Herman Community Club.

The annual 5K Color Run, sponsored by the local TeamMates program, launches in a cloud of color from the downtown minipark at 8 a.m. Registration opens at the auditorium at 7:30. Preregistration is available at Washington County Bank in Tekamah.

The annual parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4. Washington County Bank is offering free hot dogs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The parade will take its usual winding route through the city. Registration opens at 8:30 a.m. in the Plaindealer’s parking lot. Floats are assigned a number and directed to the side streets where directors will usher them into the parade route. Starting at G Street, the parade goes north on 13th to M Street where it turns right and heads east all the way to 9th where a hydration station will be available at Arbor care Center. The parade then goes north on 9th to P Street, where it turns west and finishes at Athletic Park. Judges will be present during the parade, and a prize will be given to the most unique float or group that follows this year’s theme: “Get Fired Up for Freedom.”

Lunch will be available in the park from noon until 2 p.m., sponsored by Family Traditions Barbecue and Smoke on Arrival.

An antique tractor and car show and shine will be held in Athletic Park after the parade. Anyone is welcome to join, there is no registration fee.

There will be a horseshoe tournament in Memorial Park following the parade. Tekamah firemen will be hosting water fights for kids at 1 p.m.. That event will be held in Q St. near the park.

MCH Cottonwood Clinic is providing a bounce house in the park after the parade until 4 p.m.

Burt County Museum and the Historic Bryant House will be open for tours Sunday afternoon. Tekamah’s pool has open swimming from noon till 4 p.m. Northridge also is offering free open golf from 3-6 p.m.

The annual fireworks show will be held at Northridge Country Club at dusk. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be held the following day, Monday, July 5.

The public is invited to happy hour at the new clubhouse which runs from 5-7 p.m.

Fireworks also will be available for sale in town. Tekamah Area Veterans again will be operating their stand at the corner of highways 75 and 32 in the heart of Tekamah.