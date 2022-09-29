City’s 2022-23 budget calls for a 90-cent tax rate

Tax rate up 30 cents to generate bond payments

Taxpayers in the city of Tekamah knew the other shoe was going to drop. Now they know how hard it’ll hit.

The budget asks for $860,243.26 in property taxes. Less than half, $426,819.51, is sought to fund city departments. The remainder, $433,423.75, is sought to pay the city’s bonded debt.

Tekamah City Council revealed about a month ago that the additional tax levy needed to pay the bonds that financed the new pool had not been collected. In the fall of 2020, voters approved the bond request which was expected to add roughly 30 cents to the tax levy.

Expectations held true as the council on Thursday approved a tax rate of 90.6962 cents per $100 of valuation. The tax rate last year, although short the pool bond money, was 66.8995 cents. The 36 percent increase in tax rate comes along with a nearly $5 million valuation increase. The taxable value of all real property in the city rose to $94,848,836 from $90.032,457 a year ago, a 5.3 percent increase.

A year ago, $100,000 worth of property in the city would have generated $669 in property tax receipts. This year, the same property is now worth $105,000 and will generate $952.31 in tax receipts.

The city’s operating budget is down just over $3 million, attributable again to costs associated with pool construction.

The $860,000 sought in property tax is part of the $5,048 million in total resources. But its spending of $4.763 million will require reducing the city’s cash reserve by $1 million, down to only $264,652

The city’s accountant, Ric Ortmeier, said expected expenses in the street budget, set at $544,740, is higher than the tax asking. So is the police budget at $514,740.

“Those are big numbers and they’re not going away,” Ortmeier said. “Inflation makes them worse, but you’re still limited to 45 cents (The tax levy lid mandated by state law.) Things will have to change at the state level or you guys will have to cut something out.

“You’re not alone. It’s the same for every town your size.”

The only member of the public who attended Thursday night’s public hearing, Theresa DeVries, said the city doesn’t need to wait for state action.

“I don’t know why I pay taxes,”she said. “You destroyed my road and don’t fix it and you don’t enforce ordinances.”

Street Commissioner Gary Anderson said the city does street projects as it has the money to do them, “and we haven’t had any the last couple of year.”

This year’s budget shows $140,000, just over one-fourth of the department budget, earmarked for capital improvements

Calling the police budget “bloated” DeVries said the biggest things citizens want are ordinance enforcement and better streets. She asked why illegal parking was being allowed in her North 17th Street neighborhood in disregard of city ordinances and the opinion of the city’s engineer and public safety officials.

DeVreis said she has sent to police over 300 photographs of separate instances of parking violations.

Police Chief Dan Jacobs said “99 percent” of the photos are not illegal parking.

“Yes they are,” DeVries countered.

She then blamed the council for not demanding the ordinance be enforced.

“You guys are letting this happen,” she said. “You don’t want to do your jobs.”