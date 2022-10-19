City’s emergency communications to get a closer look

Boil advisory showed gaps in city’s response systems

How to get the word out.

Tekamah City Council is considering ways to make emergency notification services available to city residents. Suggestions are expected to be discussed further at the council’s Oct. 27 meeting.

The need for emergency communications came to light following a recent water main break that led to an advisory being issued that residents should boil their drinking water. The advisory met city communication standards, but did not include a reason, instructions or a timeframe. It also relied on word of mouth to notify the public.

Several city residents never heard of the advisory until after it had been lifted.

Council members think the city can do better.

At its Oct. 13 meeting, the council heard a report from City Clerk Karolyn McElroy who said one of the service providers the city uses, gWorks, can provide notification by e-mail or by text message to anyone who signs up for the service.

Council members also discussed a chain of command—essentially, who does what should an emergency occur. City commissioners direct city employees in an emergency, the mayor becomes the point person for communications.

Should the council adopt a gWorks system, once the emergency is identified, the mayor would contact the city clerk or a designee to engage the system, dispensing the necessary information to the public.

Council members acknowledged that not everyone may sign up for such a service and whatever course of action the council takes, those residents still should be considered.

Mayor Ron Grass asked council members to formulate their ideas and provide McElroy a list. Council member Matt Cass said he wanted to see the city’s emergency manager, Terry Schroeder, involved in the process, too.

In other business Oct. 13, the council:

—Passed with the emergency clause Ordinance 1328. The measure grants the Building Inspector authority to approve certain lot splits within the city without approval of the Planning Commission—as long as the lot split meets certain requirements.

The ordinance follows state law and allows city officials to streamline the approval process for simpler matters.

Prior to last week’s action, some simple lot splits could be delayed as much as two months or more as the split first would have to be discussed at a public hearing in front of the planning commission and again at a public hearing in front of the city council.

If the proposed split doesn’t meet the requirements, the old process is still required.

The ordinance still gives the council oversight of the process.

—Tabled for additional information, including other options, a proposal from Ric Ortmeier, CPA, to perform the city’s annual audit. Ortmeier’s services would come at a cost of $21,500.

—Changed the date of the second meeting in November to Tuesday, Nov. 22. The regularly scheduled meeting date falls on Thanksgiving.

—Approved the job evaluation of Burt County Museum curator Bonnie Newell and the recommended salary increase. The council also approved the recommended increase for assistant curator Jane Elske.