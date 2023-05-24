What do you want to be when you grow up?

The oft-asked question was on the mind of Tekamah-Herman grad Hayley Niewohner as part of her graduation speech. Niewohner was one of four speakers from the Class of 2023 addressing family, friends and classmates Saturday afternoon, May 13, in the school’s south gym as the top academic achievers in the class.

“I knew kids that wanted to be an astronaut, a move star, a princess, the President of the United States, a couch potato and even a superhero,” she said.

The daughter of Scott and Shelly Niewohner of Herman, Niewohner said she personally wanted to be the taste tester for new flavors of Dairy Queen ice cream. An intolerance to dairy products ended that dream for her and exemplified how the question gets harder as kids get older.

“It comes with the pressure of having to know your interests and having a life plan as a teen who is just trying to make it through high school biology with Mrs. Belfrage,” she said.

Niewohner urged her classmates to use those old dreams as a foundation for their lives after graduation.

“Be the astronaut of the situation, thinking out of this world,” she said. “The movie star of the moment, striking sexy poses like Matthew McConaughey; making millions like Tony Stark, and living life as comfortably as Adam Sandler and his gym shorts. Be the prince or the princess of the house, showing your siblings and family who’s boss. Be like the president by being responsible and taking care of others. Like a couch potato, settle down every once in awhile.

“Most importantly, be the superhero of your life. Be strong enough to stand up to your fears, fast enough to fix your wrong-doings, invincible enough to take mistakes and make them into lessons to learn from and be as stunningly attractive as Chris Hemsworth from “Thor.”

Commencement speaker Daniel Heaney proved to be a man of few words.

Like his fellow speakers, he also thanked his parents, friends and school staff for all they had done to get him and his classmates through school. “It doesn’t go unnoticed,” he said.

The son of Ron and Bree Heaney of Tekamah, he concluded with a quote from Steve Harvey while urging his classmates to take chances in life. “If you don’t take a chance in life, you’ll never have the life God has for you.”

Speaker Drew Oligmueller said he thought the class motto, “Here for a good time, not a long time,” summed up his experience at Tekamah-Herman.

“I tried to make my time at THS the best it could be,” the son of Andy and Carissa Oligmueller of Tekamah said. “I strived to do my best in the classroom, in all my sports and clubs and to be a respectful student, a coachable athlete and a good friend.”

Turning to the underclassmen in attendance, Oligmueller urged them to make the most of their own high school experiences because the time goes by so quickly.

“Join everything that interests you and don’t be afraid to try new things,” he said. “Be yourself, kind, respectful and remember, it’s OK to make mistakes.”

Leading off the commencement speeches for the afternoon was class president Bret Brenneis.

The son of Kevin and Leslee Brenneis of Tekamah, he will matriculate this fall to Concordia University in Seward on a golf scholarship. Not surprisingly, he compared life—even high school life—to golf. He even started with a quote from golf great Ben Hogan, “As you walk down the fairway of life you must smell the roses, for you only get to play one round.”

He said he had learned a lot while at Tekamah-Herman, but you never stop learning and life is the same way. He said one thing he’ll remember is something his golf coach, John Walford, told him: live in the moment.

“In this moment, I get to be in this gym with my best friends one last time,” he said. “We’ve gone to class together, we’ve played sports together and we’ve grown up together. Now we must find new paths and make new connections using the skills that we have acquired at Tekamah-Herman High.”

While running down his list of thank-yous, he wanted to include his community.

“Thanks for making my hometown a great place to live,” he said. “All of us will go accomplish many things in many different places, but this place will always be home.”

Another thing he said he learned from his coach is that the most important shot in golf is the next one.

“Now as we all go and start the next chapters of our lives, just know that the most important shot you take in life is always going to be the next one.”

Scholarships were presented by Tekamah-Herman High School Principal Nick Miller and Guidance Counselor Nishja Nuss. Collectively, the Class of 2023 qualified for several hundred thousand dollars in scholarships to several institutions of higher learning in several states. During Saturday’s commencement, the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation provided 133 scholarships, totaling over $175,000, to graduates and past grads.

Foundation treasurer Sarah Chatt told the assembled crowd that the foundation has now provided over $3 million in scholarships and capital improvements for the school since the foundation began in 1993. In the past year, five new scholarships were started and the foundation provided five classroom grants providing a variety of items ranging from partial funding for new stage lighting for the auditorium, construction equipment for the shop, weight room technology and an elementary field trip. The foundation also has set up a scholarship program to help high school students with the cost of dual enrollment college classes while still in high school.

She said over 95 percent of the foundation’s funding has come from alumni as a way to pay back what the school and the foundation have done to positively impact their lives.

While we can quote the dollars and cents, invested in our students and school, the impact of their generosity is truly beyond measure,” Chatt said. “Maybe it keeps someone in college that would otherwise drop out due to the financial burden, or provide a learning experience that changes his or her life that otherwise would not be available to them.

“I can safely say that the opportunities afforded to our students due to this foundation is second to none for a rural Nebraska School.”

Following a senior memory slide show, diplomas were conferred by Superintendent Dan Gross and Board of Education president Mandyn Pruess and board members Chris Booth and Burt Rogers.