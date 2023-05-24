Related to this story

Roger A. “Rocket” Larsen

Roger A. “Rocket” Larsen

Funeral services for Roger A. “Rocket” Larsen were held May 15, 2023, at Reach Church near Blair. Military graveside services followed in the …

Phyllis Hovendick

Phyllis Hovendick

A celebration of life service for former Craig woman Phyllis Hovendick is planned for 11 a.m. on May 20, 2023, at Craig Cemetery. A short grav…