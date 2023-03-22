Barely a week after making several gifts, Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation received one.

The Class of 1970 last week donated a Buddy Bench to Tekamah-Herman Elementary.

First created in 2013, Buddy Benches were invented to combat loneliness and bullying in schools. Sometimes called a friendship bench, these benches are provided on school playgrounds as a way for students to signal to others that they are feeling lonely and isolated and need a friend to play with or someone to talk to.

The bench is distinctively different than the others at the school. Constructed of steel and synthetic material, the bench is emblazoned “Tekamah-Herman Buddy Bench.”

Class members believe it’ll work. Kathy Chatt, the former school nurse and a member of the class, said the school is full of youngsters who will reach out to help a schoolmate feel better.

Superintendent Dan Gross said like many things the foundation provides for the school, this bench can help change a child’s life.

“As adults, sometimes we think the things we do are not that big of a deal, but to a kid, it’s a big deal,” he said.

The Class of ‘70, the first class to graduate following the consolidation of the Tekamah and Herman districts, donated the bench as a way to promote friendship, class member Ann Simpson said.

The class also has funded a scholarship where one of the requirements is based on acts of kindness.

The actions are in memory, in part, of classmates Jim Rasmussen and Wayne Chudomelka. In the days before the schoolhouse had any accommodations for wheelchairs, Rasmussen would carry his classmate Steve Tiedtke, who was wheelchair-bound due to muscular dystrophy, up and down the stairs every day. Chudomelka gave his life while attempting to save a woman who was drowning in the Missouri River.

More information about the scholarship is available on the foundation’s Web site: