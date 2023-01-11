Funeral services for Clyde Noyes, Sr. were held Dec. 31, 2022, at Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. Military graveside services followed at the Blair Cemetery. The 78-year-old Craig man, formerly of Blair, passed away Dec. 27, 2022.

Clyde Clayton was born Oct. 3, 1944, the son of Raymond Earl Noyes and Ruth Arlene Steel. Clyde grew up north of Herman until the age of 14 when they moved to Blair. He attended Blair Central School until 10th grade.

Clyde joined the Air Force in 1964, serving in Vietnam. He married Kathleen Ann Viles in 1965, and to this union three sons were born. Clyde worked for John Deere, Ike McKinnis, Blair Transfer, Kelly Ryan and worked as an excavator operator before buying his own semi and going over the road in 1977.

He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Blair since 1968. He was also a member of the VFW Post 1251, American Legion Riders Post No. 159 and the Eagles.

Clyde was preceded in death by his wife Kathleen Ann, father and stepmother Raymond (Bernice) Noyes; mother and stepfather Ruth (Al) Costanzo, and brother-in-law Ken Snyder.

He is survived by his sons Clyde “Skeeter” Noyes Jr. of Craig, James (Pamela) Noyes of Craig and Robert (William) Noyes; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sisters Francis (Leonard) Zeleny and Ellen Snyder; longtime companion Cathy Pond; many extended family and friends.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.