Cold weather may not mean the end of weed growing season

With the recent run of colder weather, many people may consider the growing season to be over.

But maybe not.

“Don’t give up on the noxious weeds until you know they’re done for,” Burt County Weed Control Superintendent Tory Penny said. “Before you put the sprayer away, check the places where perennial weeds like Canada thistle and leafy spurge have been.”

Persistent perennials, especially noxious weeds, may still be growing in many places where the plants are shielded from the cold.

“If there is green in the Canada thistle plant, it’s not too late to treat the area for this year,” Penny said.

Leafy spurge often turns yellow and red in the fall, but if there is still white latex in a broken leafy spurge stem, herbicide application still will be effective.

Penny said noxious weeds often take on a “matted” appearance during the fall. The plant’s leaves are tightly drawn together.

“These plants are taking in water and nutrients to survive the cold winter months,” he said. “Herbicides applied at this time are taken in by the plant, the same way nutrients are, and often penetrate deep into the root system.”

Penny suggests scouting areas where only a few plants are found. Treating a small patch now costs only a fraction of what it costs to treat an acre or more next year. Taking a GPS point or flagging the spot will help you find the patch more easily in the spring.

Penny also suggests taking time to learn how to identify all of Nebraska’s noxious and invasive weeds. By law, property owners are responsible for the control of noxious weeds. Canada thistle, leafy spurge, musk thistle, plumeless thistle, purple loosestrife, spotted and diffuse knapweeds, saltcedar, common reed (phragmites), sericea lespedeza, Japanese knotweed, Bohemian knotweed and giant knotweed all are considered noxious weeds by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.

“Our busy lifestyle tends to help weeds and seeds spread rapidly to other places,” he said. “Early detection and action now can help stop the spread of these noxious weeds and keep small infestations from becoming major headaches.”

For more help with identification or treatment recommendations, contact Penny at 402-443-7696; or via e-mail to weeds@burtcountyne.gov.