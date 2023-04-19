The competition at the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational golf meet on April 13 was as hot as the weather.

Only two shots separated the top three teams playing the Cedar View course in Laurel. Pierce won the 13-team outing with its 345. Tekamah-Herman was one shot back at 346 while Ponca was third at 347.

It was just as hot at the individual level where three shots separated the top six players.

Brody Rogers led the Tigers with an 80 which tied Tri County Northeast’s Bo Jorgensen for low honors on the day.

Brett Brenneis was fifth with his 82. Thatcher Zink and Griffin Breckenridge each carded a 92 for the Tigers. Caden Booth completed the Tiger scorecard with a 98.

In a dual meet at North Bend on Monday, April 10, coach John Walford’s squad romped past their hosts by a 161-177 count.

Rogers carded a 36 to claim individual medalist honors on the day.

Brenneis and Zink each shot 41, Breckenridge added a 43 while Matt Regalado came in at 45.

In junior varsity play, Tekamah-Herman posted a 208, good for a one-shot win over North Bend’s JV 2 team. JV 1 trailed the field at 213.

Blayne Williams and Thomas Braniff each shot 48 for the Tigers. Booth shot 54 while Ryan Ketelsen came in at 58. Landon Miller shot 61 and Rylan Rix finished at 69.

The Tigers are scheduled for a triangular at Blair on Thursday before heading to Twin Creeks golf course for the Pender Invitational on Saturday. On Wednesday, April 26, the Tigers go back to North Bend for an invitational meet.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge Invitational

Team Results

1. Pierce, 345; 2. Tekamah-Herman, 346; 3. Ponca, 347; 4. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 364; 5. Tri County Northeast, 377; 6. Crofton/Wynot, 385; 7. Hartington-Newcastle, 386; 8. Wayne, 387; 9. Randolph, 397; 10. Homer, 422; Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, 428; 11. Elkhorn Valley, 446; 12. Wakefield, 460. No Team Score, Winnebago.

Individual Top 10

1. Ben Jorgensen, TCNE, 80; 2. Brody Rogers, T-H, 80; 3. Bo Armstrong, Way, 81; 4. Grant Sprkel, Pon, 81; 5. Bret Brenneis, T-H, 82; 6. Travis Emory, Prc, 83; 7. Abram Scholting, Prc, 84; 8. Jave Wahls, Pon, 85; 9. Jay Steffen, HCC, 86; 10. Jackson Wachholtz, Prc, 88.