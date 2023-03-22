Related to this story

Elinor Beaver

Funeral services for Elinor Beaver will be held Monday, March 20, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., at First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah. Beaver of Teka…

Rick Andersen

A celebration of the life of Rick Andersen will be held April 29, 2023, at Uehling Auditorium. Details will be announced when they become avai…

Gerele Jones

Memorial services for Gerele will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 19, 2023, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. The 50-year-old former Teka…