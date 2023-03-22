Word has been received of the death of Tekamah native Connie Litel. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 21, 2023, in Lancaster, California. A celebration of life was held on Monday, March 6, 2023, at Halley Olsen Murphy in Lancaster. Interment will be held at Tekamah Cemetery on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. The Litel family would like to invite friends and family to join them immediately following interment at the Chatt Center for a reception where a light lunch will be served.

Constance Louise was born to Jim and Opal Thomas in Tekamah on August 27, 1942. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Tekamah and had wonderful memories of her childhood growing up in Tekamah.

She graduated with the Tekamah High School Class of 1960 and shortly thereafter married John Litel on Oct. 21, 1960, in Onawa, Iowa.

Life brought them west in 1964 to Moorpark, California, where they raised their kids and were an active part of the community. Connie was a Blue Bird Leader, a soccer coach, an active member of Moorpark Booster Club, the best 50/50 ticket seller at MUHS football games and the loudest person in the stands at all of her kids’, grandkids’ and even great-grandkids’ games.

She worked many jobs before settling into the one she loved the most, working as a teacher’s aide at Moorpark elementary and high schools for 23 years. After she “retired” in 1997, she continued working as a substitute teacher’s aide in Lancaster, transported some motorhomes with her husband and even helped out in a movie theatre with her daughter.

Connie enjoyed traveling and was blessed to be able to see Canada, England, Ireland, Spain, France, Mexico, the Bahamas and Belize. In her travels, she really wanted to visit all 50 states, and she made it to all but one, North Dakota. Many bingo games and penny slots were played by Connie over the years and in her later years enjoyed the free games the internet had to offer from the comfort of her recliner.

She is lovingly survived by her husband John, her children Aimee Litel of Las Vegas, Lisa (Brendon) Owens of Meridian, Idaho, and Michael (Kathy) Litel, Sr. of Lancaster; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren and four step-great-grandchildren; her sister-in-law Mary Thomas of Waterloo, brother-in-law Rick (Sarah) Litel-Smith of Papillion, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who were like family.

She was preceded in death by her infant son Jefferey Scott Litel; her parents, Jim and Opal Thomas; her in-laws, Keith and Berdean Litel; her two brothers Gene and Donald Thomas; sisters-in-law Peg Thomas and Barbara Feiling.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the local arrangements.