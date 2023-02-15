Local participation lowers total cost

The first major street repair program in Tekamah in four years has approval to begin.

But because it starts doesn’t mean it’ll finish.

At its meeting Thursday night, Tekamah City Council approved a $42,700 bid from Pave, LLC, to apply pavement dressing conditioner to three Tekamah streets.

Street Superintendent Matt Deemer apologized for the confusion created at the last council meeting, which he could not attend, over the particulars of the bid.

He said the $42,700 shown is not an extra cost. It is a reduced cost the company allows if city forces do the prep work at the sites. If Pave does the prep work, the cost would be $51,544.

The targeted streets include a stretch B Street between 13th and 15th south of the Chatt Center and past the CVA campus; 15th Street south of B to the end of the pavement on the west side of the South Industrial Tract; and 16th Street between L and O streets. That segment also includes about a block of M Street east of 16th.

The product has recommendations from the City of Lyons and officials at Offutt Air Force Base.

The process involves a spray-on product that rejuvenates the existing asphalt, actually softening it again.

The street being worked on has to be closed to traffic for 24 hours. The street is swept of dirt, loose gravel and other debris and the coating applied. Once the street is reopened to traffic, the traffic itself helps seal the product. The city still will be able to come back and do a mill-and-overlay project on the same streets should they choose to do so in the future and the product can be sprayed on the same street multiple times.

The process comes with a three-year guarantee and is designed to help extend the life of a structurally sound street.

Speaking during the public comment portion of the meeting, Northridge resident Rod Rudebusch questioned the cost benefit of targeting money toward a structurally sound street when there are several streets in the city in much worse condition. As he stated in an op-ed in the Plaindealer last week, Rudebusch suggested using the money for this job, as well as nearly a quarter of a million in demolition and community improvement funds in the city budget to repair crumbling streets.

Deemer told the council that both Lyons and Offutt have experienced some cracking in the product but it was attributed to improper site preparation.

The council’s action last week locks in a price, but not necessarily payment. The project won’t commence until testing is completed by Pave on the streets in question. Deemer said the city engineer also will be present for the tests.

If the streets are a good candidate for the process, work can begin in the spring.

In other business Feb. 4, the council:

—Accepted the only bid it received for the Tiger Bowl sign.

Chris Bruce offered $100 for the sign which she intends to place in her planned business, a minimall in downtown Tekamah in a space that is currently being renovated.

She approached the council about a month ago asking what it would take to acquire the sign since the city owns the building.

It was determined that since the sign was a physical asset, bids would have to be sought before city could dispose of the sign.

—Hired Wyatt Sumey as the city’s new emergency manager.

A fire department member, Sumey was recommended to Mayor Jane Walford by department officials.

He also has worked in the industrial maintenance field for nine years and has hazardous materials experience.

The position pays $1,800 a year.

Walford said a meeting soon would be set up with Burt County Emergency Manager K.C. Bang to coordinate effort.

—Passed upon final reading of Ordinance 1330. It amends the city ordinance that codifies floodplain management.

The new plan moves floodplain administration from the city clerk to the city’s zoning administrator.

The council also approved Zoning Administrator John Manson’s attendance at a floodplain management training session put on by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. The conference will be held in Lexington March 14-15.

In other training matters, the council approved three other requests.

Deemer will attend the Nebraska Asphalt Conference later this week in Kearney. Because he is a member of Nebraska Local Technical Assistance Program, his registration for the conference is free. LTAP is an arm of the University of Nebraska that provides training for township, city, village, county and state, and transportation professionals, consultants and technicians.

It offers a wide range of workshops and online certification courses that are designed specifically to improve performance, build technical skills, and contribute to professional development.

Water/Sewer Supervisor Tony Daugherty will attend the Nebraska Rural water Association’s annual conference in Kearney March 13-15. The annual event provides continuing education hours to help maintain certification.

Council member Kelly Adamson will attend the Nebraska Planning Conference March 8-10 in Kearney.

—Allowed the library to be open on President’s Day, Feb. 20, and anyone working on that day will be paid their normal rate.

Adamson said the library is in the process of developing its own employee handbook, but until that work is completed the library falls under the city’s handbook. It states President’s Day is a holiday and all city operations are closed. Working on a holiday also means pay at 1.5 times the normal rate.

—Agreed to change the March 9 council meeting to March 7. It still will be held at 6 p.m. at the auditorium.