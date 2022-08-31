Cougars back on the field

After six years of the BRLD co-operative sports adventure, Lyons-Decatur Northeast is back on its own as a football team. Their first game was a little rough as they loss to a more experienced team, Tri-County Northeast (Emerson-Allen), 42-0.

The LDNE team is headed by Mason Alitz. He started as a voluntary coach under Dan Maresh. After being hired to teach by the district, he moved up to full assistant for three years. Last year he was co-head coach of the BRLD squad with Jon Cerny. Alitz is assisted by Mason Vrbka, Bren Shatto, Ryan Miller. and Wayland Carlson.

"We're young," said coach Alitz. "Number 7 (Kevin Mendez-Ruiz), number 68 (Daven Whitley) and number 10 (Gavin Brownell) are the only players with varsity experience. We have a lot of upside for this team, we just need to get more experience. I know as the season goes on we are going to grow and evolve."

The first quarter saw the Cougars playing with a short field after bobbling the opening kick off. After an exchange of punts Tri-County got on the board after intercepting a pass at the LDNE 23. It took four rushes to get to the end zone and take a 6-0 lead with four minutes gone in the game.

One the third play of the next series the Wolfpack got a pick-six from Hudson Morgan who raced 28 yards to score at the 7:24 mark.

The Cougars found some offense with a pair of first downs, but fumbled at midfield. Tri-County got a 20-yard pass to set up a three-yard touchdown by Michael Dickens with 44 seconds left in the half.

In the third quarter, the Wolfpack used a 49-yard run to set up a score after the kickoff. They had a 10-play, 56-yard drive for points with 4:49 to play in the third quarter. Tri-County got their final points with a 25-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter.

The Cougar offense had trouble sustaining drives. They had eight first downs and 130 total yards. Kevin Mendez gained 68 yards on 26 rushes. Gavin Brownell completed 2 of 14 passes with Gavin Hardeman having the two catches for 62 yards.

Daven Whitley led the LDNE defense with 10 tackles, six were unassisted. He also recorded a TFL. Brady Hayes and Gavin Hardeman both had 6 tackles with Hardeman also making a TFL.

One of the young player who came up with a couple of big plays in the first half was freshman Kaden Knaak He had had two quarterback sacks. "He's a raw player right now," said Coach Alitz. "He's going to be a big player in the future."

Next up for the Cougars is another home game. They face Homer who beat Bancroft -Rosalie in their season opener.