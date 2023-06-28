Two particular street repair projects are likely to be completed yet this summer.

Tekamah City Council on Thursday approved repairs to L Street east of 13th and a strip of North 17th.

The L Street job, bid at $13, 406.25 from Walt Lydick’s L&S Concrete, calls for the replacement of a 13x125-foot strip of street surface that has been gravelled since the water main was replaced roughly two years ago.

The bid calls for the adjoining brick surface to be squared off, the area prepared and a six-inch concrete surface installed.

The North 17th project received more discussion.

The job, price-tagged at $5,624.13 cents, calls for the street, located on the east side of Firemen’s Park, to be covered with a dust control product by a company from Minnesota.

Mayor Jane Walford said North 17th is a street the city wants to address and the proposed work can serve as a test site to see if the product is a viable solution for other troubled streets in the city.

The street was badly damaged years ago through the excess traffic generated by the O Street construction project and the severe weather in the spring of 2019.

According to the product literature, the product, known as “Dustlock” is an-oil-based product applied to the street and covered with aggregate. It requires a “well-maintained road in good condition with a proper crown and satisfactory gravel base.”

Council member Kelly Adamson said North 17th meets none of those descriptions. “Are we just wasting our money?”

Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said the site would be prepared to specification, “The same as we’d do on other streets.”

The council also approved a $2,776 bid from MacQueen Equipment to provide repair parts for the city’s 23-year-old street sweeper. Deemer told the council the machine recently had its entire brake system fail.

In other business June 22, the council:

­—Approved a request from Police Chief Dan Jacobs to send a candidate to the law Enforcement Training Academy in Grand Island.

The city has been seeking a replacement for Robert Rivera whose employment with the city ended March 1, Jacobs said.

Walford, who has oversight of the police department, said the city’s pay scale for police officers isn’t enough to attract a full-time officer. The candidate for the opening, Elkhorn man Dalton Bell, is not certified.

The earliest he could be enrolled in the academy is August and Jacobs said that should a certified candidate apply for the job before then, that application will be given serious consideration.

The biggest concern for the council is weighing the cost of having a prospective officer trained against the cost of the overtime required to maintain coverage without a fully-staffed department. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said the police department will be close to exceeding its budget if the current amount of overtime continues.

It will cost roughly $25,000 to send a candidate to the academy. Walford said an advantage to the city is the opportunity to spread the cost over two budget years.

City officials said if Bell graduates the academy and is hired by the city, he will be committed to the city for three years.

—Approved the mayor’s recommendation of Steve Cass to fill the vacant council seat representing the West Ward.

The seat has been vacant for several weeks following the resignation of Joel Bacon. He was elected last fall, but recently accepted a job promotion that required to him relocate to Tennessee.

Walford said she selected Cass over Jessica Russell, who ran for the seat against Bacon last November, and John Haverkamp because of his deep ties to the community and his familiarity with city procedures and facilities. A lifelong city resident, Cass is a longtime business owner in the city and has the time to devote to the job, Walford said.

Cass will be sworn in July 13. Like Bacon, he will oversee the city’s water department.

At the mayor’s request, the council tabled until July 13 consideration the naming of a candidate to fill the vacant zoning/building administrator position.

Walford said a third applicant recently sought the position and she wanted time to conduct an interview before presenting a name to the council.

—Delayed granting the sale of the former Tiger Bowl property. Shawn, Amy and Thomas Wenstrom and Burt County Economic Development Corp. have offered $35,001 for the site and were the only bidders when the city decided to sell the property.

The Wenstroms own 1515 Brewing Co. and intend to open a brewery on the site. Shawn Wenstrom told the council that a federal license has been granted to operate a brewery, but the two licenses needed from the state have not yet been approved. He said both of those licenses must also receive local approval, meaning the matter eventually will come in front of the council.

—Granted an extension until the Oct. 26 meeting of the order to abate a nuisance issued to Michael and Anne Whitesell.

The Lincoln couple owns the house just west of the library. On May 16, they were sent a letter from the city giving them 60 days to improve the exterior condition of the house, which has been vacant for many years.

The Whitesells appealed to the council, asking for extra time to complete the work. They cited the difficulty in hiring a contractor, especially with the distance that’s involved.

Walford said improving the property would make it more attractive to potential renters, or buyers, in the face of the city’s ongoing housing shortage.

Anne Whitesell, the former Anne Welch of Tekamah, said she wants to improve the property but doesn’t want to sell it. Doing so, she said, would mean her connection to her hometown would be gone.

“We’ll get you the help you need and give you the time you need, so let’s figure this out,” Walford said.

In October, the Whitesells will be asked to show what progress has been made. The council implied that if progress is being shown and additional plans are in place, additional time could be granted.

—Approved the addition of Haylee Serves and Adrian Robinson as lifeguards at the city pool.

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of the parks and pool, said the two would not be added to the regular rotation of lifeguards. Rather, they would be used as fill-ins, especially on weekends, when there are time slots to fill.

“It gives us more options,” he said. “It’s nice to have them.”

—Scheduled budget workshops on July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 21. All three meetings, which are open to the public, will start at 6 p.m. at City Auditorium.

—Accepted the job evaluations and approved the recommended pay increases for Jeramy Surls and Bill Pickell in the sanitation department, Les Gerch in the street department and Water/Sewer Supervisor Tony Daugherty.