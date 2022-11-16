Council, residents spar over ‘nonexistant’ street repair

Lack of funding cited for lack of repairs

So why can’t the city fix a street?

That’s what about a half-dozen area residents wanted to know when they asked Tekamah City Council during the panel’s Nov. 10 meeting.

Rod Rudebusch, a Northridge resident and former banker, asked for a list of deferred maintenance projects among a list of questions he submitted to the city office last week.

Council members could not give a detailed answer. Rather, they pointed to the city’s One- and Six-Year Street Plan, a document the state requires be filed annually. It shows a list of priority projects and estimated costs, council members said.

Rudebusch and Tom Tobin implied that L Street next to the Chatterbox and a street in Northridge where some washout is occurring may be the streets most in need of work.

Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said the city has several streets in need of repair, “but the only time a project will get done is when we have the money.”

He said the projects on the city’s street plan total well over a million dollars.

When the current budget was passed in September, the city’s accountant, Ric Ortmeier, said both the street department and the police department each was projected to spend more than the city will take in through property taxes. The budget asks for just over $426,000 in property taxes to fund all city services, like street repair. More than half of the property tax requested by the city, $433,000 goes to pay off existing bonds, including more than 30 cents per $100 of valuation for the construction of the new swimming pool.

The budget shows $814,827 in the street department budget, $140,000 is targeted for capital improvement projects.

Deemer said a bid of over $100,000 was offered to fix L Street next to the Chatterbox when the street was torn up nearly 18 months ago, but that bid was ultimately turned down. Prices have increased dramatically since then.

Tobin said he couldn’t believe that with the budget the city has, it can’t get a street fixed.

“When you have something broken, it needs fixed,” he said.

Residents also took another shot at the proposed walking trail.

A committee of area residents is working on a plan to have a walking trail built, most likely in Memorial Park. Although the budget shows $650,000 for such a project, council members again stated that city tax money will not—will not—be used to build the trail. The published budget does not include revenue and all of the money needed for the trail must come from outside sources.

Council member Matt Cass, who has oversight of city parks, said he understands the concern, but he assured the group the project will not proceed unless all of the money needed for construction is raised privately. The city will provide $15,000 for engineering, should the project get that far, but that money would come from keno proceeds, not tax revenue.

Cass said the project is in the budget because it would be built on city property, but city tax dollars won’t be paying for it.

“This won’t be a taxpayer item,” Cass said. “We won’t break ground without 100 percent of the money privately raised.”

He said the committee spearheading the project understands it must raise all of the money for the project to move toward completion.

“If they only raise 80 percent, it won’t happen,” he said. “They know they have to raise it all and we won’t break ground without all of the money.”

In other business Nov. 10, the council:

—Heard an update on a plan to expand and upgrade camper pads in Memorial Park.

Sam Titus, who pitched the idea to the council during its Oct. 27 meeting, said a committee is being formed to study the matter further.

Cass said discussions about upgrading the camping sites in the park has been a point of discussion for several years.

“If we can do this through private donations or grants, or plan it out so we can budget for it, I’d love that,” he said. “But we’re not going to be spending money we don’t have.”

The idea is to upgrade electrical service at the existing pads, and perhaps double the number of available pads, to attract traveling construction workers who will be in the area over the next few years.

Renovations are expected to cost about $5,000 per pad. Shower facilities also would have to be added to the shelter house in the park.

The city currently charges $20 per night to use a camper pad. If a pad is full every night for a year, the city would take in $7,300.

—Renewed the health insurance policy for its employees.

The city’s agent, Misti Johnson told the council that the current policy shows an 11 percent price increase, an amount in line with most carriers. Renewal also will bring some cost increases for the employees.

—Discussed replacing one of the two older “Welcome to Tekamah” signs with Tekamah Chamber of Commerce president Cami Gregerson.

Gregerson said the Chamber wants to replace either the sign at the west entrance to the city or the one at the north entrance with something more like the sign at the south end of the city.

—Approved Resolution 2022-17, an annual move authorizing year-end certification for City Street Superintendent Matt Deemer. The measure makes the city eligible to receive all of its highway allocation funding from the state.

—Approved a request for a rental rate reduction from Tekamah-Herman PTO. The group intends to hold a family movie night on Dec. 2.

Following recent guidelines, the council approved a 50 percent reduction in the usual rate.

—Approved Resolution 2022-16 which directs the sale of excess city property by sealed bid.

The water department wants to sell two generators and a gas-powered air compressor. None of the equipment is believed to be operable.

Under the terms of the resolution, bids must be received by 4 p.m. on Dec. 16. The bids will be opened and the equipment considered for sale at the Dec. 22 council meeting.