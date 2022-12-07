County board approves its 2023 calendar

With the end of the calendar year fast approaching, Burt County Board of Supervisors last week determined when they, and everyone else working at the courthouse, will be on the job next year.

The board passed a measure that names the dates for next year’s board meetings. They also approved a slate of paid holidays for county employees.

The calendar featured a major change.

For the past several years, the first meeting of each month has been held on the second Tuesday of the month. Beginning in January, meetings will be held on the second Wednesday of every month. Supervisors cited congestion at the courthouse on Tuesdays, especially with the shortage of parking places, as the main reason for the change. Tuesday is the scheduled day for county court sessions which start at the same time as county board meetings. The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles also provides license exams on Tuesdays.

By moving the meeting date, it frees up at least seven parking stalls for courthouse visitors.

The only month where the second Wednesday schedule won’t hold up is March. The second Wednesday that month is March 8, eight days after the last meeting in February. The first meeting in March will be March 15 instead.

The second meeting of each month will remain the 28th, unless that day falls on a weekend or holiday.

The board also passed a resolution naming the paid holidays for county workers and officers.

In addition to the usual six—New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving and Christmas—county employees also get five additional federally recognized holidays. They include Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, President’s Day, Juneteenth, Columbus Day and Veterans Day. Nebraska’s state holiday, Arbor Day, normally the last Friday in April, is reserved as a floating holiday, meaning employees may use it whenever they wish, as long as office business isn’t adversely impacted.

County employees also get the day after Thanksgiving, known as Black Friday, as a paid holiday.

In other business during its brief Nov. 28 meeting, the county board:

—Approved a resolution giving year-end certification to Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka. The resolution tells the state, essentially, that it had a certified highway superintendent at the beginning of the year and at the end. Approval makes the county eligible to receive all of the state funding it is allowed.

—Approved a resolution agreeing to a more streamlined process with the state Department of Transportation for the completion of highway projects.

The new process involves a reduction in the amount of paperwork filed by the county surveyor regarding the identification of corner markers.

—Named the Oakland Independent as the official county newspaper for 2023. The county is required to designate a county newspaper every year and rotates the designation among the county’s three papers. The Lyons Mirror-Sun currently is the official county paper.