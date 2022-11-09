County board OKs Eagle Island plat

Burt County Board of Supervisors gave final approval recently to a new housing development along the Missouri River.

During its Oct. 28 meeting, board approved the final plat for the Eagle Island subdivision. Sited upriver from Harbor 671, the development drew the fire of downriver neighbors who weren’t satisfied with the processes in place to protect their property.

Developer Dave Brainard said all of the necessary permits are in place.

“I just learned that the stormwater protection permit has been approved by the state,” Brainard told the board. “The final papers haven’t been e-mailed yet, but they have been signed and approved.”

He said an engineer has reviewed and updated the necessary permit applications locally.

“Once you approve it, we can get it cleaned up and start selling the lots,” Brainard said.

Zoning Administrator Ann Chytka told the board that all of the proposed building lots will be raised to bring them out of the floodplain. She said the Burt County Planning Commission gave its approval at a meeting Oct. 17. The commission also reminded developers that local zoning and building requirements must be followed at each building site in the development.

One thing the proposed homes will need is water.

Brainard said currently each site will need to sink its own well and provide its own septic tank. He said he had contacted Logan East Rural Water about joining that system.

“They were OK with it,” Brainard said, “but they’re about a year and a half behind. They’re not adding any additional lines.”

He said Logan East is waiting on test results for a new well before it can expand its system and that the cost to join Logan East would be his expense. He also said he is looking into a well system for the development but has no plans yet for such a system.

In other business during its brief Oct. 28 meeting, the county board:

—Approved a change in how demolition grants are awarded through Burt County Economic Development. Applicants now are required to seek two bids for the demolition work as part of the grant application.

Previously, only one bid was needed because there were few contractors willing to do the work. As more contractors have sought demolition work, BCED officials wanted to require two bids to make the process more competitive.

The board also approved a lodging tax grant sought by Burt County Museum. The museum was asking for $650 to help pay for advertising in Nebraska Life magazine.

The grant program is designed to advertise local events and facilities through outlets outside of the county as a way to draw more prospective customers. The money comes from the two percent lodging tax charged on every overnight stay in the county.

—Approved continuing the interlocal agreement with Cuming County for its juvenile diversion program.

For several years, the two counties have worked together to fund a diversion program for young alcohol offenders.

—Appointed Tyler Weitzenkamp to replace Tony Moseman on the Burt County Planning Commission.