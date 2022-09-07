County board proposes budget, tax increases

The roller coaster is headed back up.

A year after cutting its tax asking and tax levy, Burt County Board of Supervisors is looking at increasing both for the next fiscal year.

During its Aug. 26 meeting, the board conducted preliminary budget discussions with its consultant, Fred Mytty.

Going into the meeting, the proposed budget for 2022-23 showed just over $20 million in proposed spending, more than twice the actual amount spent in 2021-22. That side of the ledger also includes $14.4 million in cash on hand and other anticipated revenues—including $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan Act money and $2.9 million in the Inheritance Fund. Several departments also are carrying over most, if not all, of their funding needs. For example, the road department is carrying over $6.27 million and will not ask for any property tax support. In fact, only the General Fund and the Building Fund are expected to receive tax money.

To help fund its budget, the board considered asking for $5,471,714 in property taxes, up just over $1 million from last year. Raising that amount of money would require a tax rate of 29.121 cents per $100 of valuation, a 27.5 percent increase.

But the sticker shock had supervisors discussing a number of options designed to lower the levy. Among them was transferring $600,000 in ARPA funds and another $300,000 from the Inheritance Fund into the General Fund in order to buy down the tax levy.

The two changes brought the proposed levy down to 24.862 cents, roughly half a cent higher than last year.

But the spending level remains as supervisors look to prepare for several big ticket road projects in the coming years and an upgrade of security systems in the courthouse.

The board also scheduled a public hearing on the budget during its Sept. 13 meeting, but that won’t be the only opportunity for their constituents to speak out.

Because the spending exceeds the allowable growth rate, the county must participate in a joint public hearing required by a state law passed in 2021.

LB644, introduced by Sen. Ben Hansen of Blair, requires counties, cities, school districts and community colleges to participate in a joint public hearing and pass a resolution or ordinance before increasing their property tax request by more than an allowable growth percentage.

The bill requires counties to notify affected taxpayers of the hearing by postcard, the cost of which will be shared by the political subdivisions seeking to increase their property tax requests.

The hearing, which must be held on or after Sept. 17 and before Sept. 29, must be open to public testimony. Its agenda may include only the proposed property tax request increase.

The county is responsible for organizing the hearing and sending out the postcards, whether the county’s tax request requires its participation in a joint hearing.

The joint hearing, which so far includes the county and the Tekamah-Herman School District, has been set for Sept. 26.

In other business during its Aug. 26 meeting, the board:

—Approved the One- and Six-year Road Plan submitted by Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka.

The one-year plan includes three of the four projects for which the board rejected bids earlier this year. They include a mill-and-overlay project for County Road 21 south of Craig; a two-mile overlay on County Road G near Summit Lake and resurfacing County Road L west of Oakland.

The plan also includes the replacement of six culverts along Road H needed in advance of an overlay project. That work has already been completed.

—Approved Resolution 2022-17 which details an updated list of zoning fees. Under the resolution, the penalty for not obtaining a permit before a project begins is five times the amount of the permit fee, plus the original fee.

—Approved the county’s participation in the Missouri River East Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

Community Wildfire Protection Plans are intended to reduce wildland fire risks across larger areas in a shorter amount of time by prioritizing and coordinating efforts across multiple jurisdictions. The Missouri River East plan includes Burt, Dodge, Cuming, Washington, Douglas and Thurston counties as well as the Nebraska Forest Service.

Having a CWPP in place allows the Nebraska Forest Service to apply for federal grant dollars to cost-share forest fuels reduction treatments in at-risk areas within the boundaries of the CWPP. It also may increase opportunities for counties, municipalities and rural fire districts to seek grant funding for activities related to fire protection.

NFS data shows that between 2000 and 2020, volunteer fire departments within the Missouri River East region reported 35 fires greater than 99 acres in size that burned more than 11,550 acres. Two of those fires exceeded 2,500 acres. Because not all fire departments report every year, the plan’s authors think actual numbers could be much higher.

—Sitting as the Board of Equalization, accepted tax list corrections offered by County Assessor Katie Hart. The list included the addition of a Homestead Exemption for Oakland man James Houston and the elimination of a Homestead Exemption for Joni Renshaw. Houston originally was denied a Homestead Exemption when his claim of disability could not be verified. He later provided documentation from a physician supporting his claim.

Renshaw’s request for an exemption was reduced from 100 percent to zero after an income review by the state.

Following a public hearing, the board also denied a request from David Malloy to reduce his property valuation.