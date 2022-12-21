County supervisors to seek department reports

Every month, the county roads department reports its activity to the county board. Board chairman Dave Schold told his colleagues last week that he’d like to see the other county departments do the same thing.

“With what’s been going on in some of the towns, I think it’s a good idea to take a closer look,” he said.

He intended to limit the closer look just to payroll matters, but further discussion brought about the idea of the departments keeping the board up to speed on issues any of the departments may be facing as well as questions the board may have for a department.

While Schold said the reports would provide more communications with the departments and provide more transparency for the public, District 5 Supervisor Dale Webster said he didn’t think it was the board’s place to require regular reports.

“(The department heads) should have enough responsibility that they come and tell us if there’s a problem,” he said. “We gotta leave ‘em alone. If they know there’s a problem, they should come forward.”

“We’re not supposed to run the departments, but it’s a two-way street,” District 7 Supervisor Carl Pearson said. “How many times have they come in here and told us we don’t know what they do?”

Pearson said the regular reports would be an opportunity to keep the board abreast of issues throughout county government.

“We’ve always gotten a report when we asked, or when there’s a concern,” he said, “but it would be nice to know of a concern ahead of time.”

District 1 Supervisor Kevin Tobin, who was appointed to the board early in 2022 and will leave in January, said he has been surprised by the lack of reporting from the departments. “This would be a way to keep communication open.”

Although no schedule was developed, the plan is to have all of the departments report quarterly during the first meeting of a month.

Pearson said reports would not have to be formal. “If they’ve got nothing coming up and we don’t have a question, it’ll be a very short report.”

In other business during its brief Dec. 13 meeting, the county board:

—Approved a grant request from Chris Bruce for funding from Burt County Economic Development Corp.’s commercial renovation grant program.

Bruce was seeking funding to help pay for repairs to a business house on Tekamah’s main street where she plans to offer a “mini mall.”

BCED Executive Director Patty Plugge told the board the concept is to rent space inside the mall to smaller entrepreneurial businesses and that some rental agreements are already in place. But the building needs some repairs first. Included on the grant request were roof repair, windows, doors signage, awnings and exterior paint.

The grant program requires two bids be sought and the program will pay half of the lower bid up to $15,000. The lowest of the two bids came in at $58,600, qualifying the project for a maximum grant of $15,000.

Plugge reminded the board of her impending retirement at the end of the month. She said a replacement has been recommended by its search committee and approval is expected soon by the corporation’s board of directors.

—Agreed to a memo of understanding with Madison County for the administration of a community-based juvenile services grant through the Nebraska Crime Commission. Funds allocated to the two counties will be pooled together for purposes described in the grant application.

Although Madison County is the lead agency for the grant, Burt County must complete its own quarterly reports to the crime commission. It also must submit its own claims against the grant to Madison County. Any of Burt County’s funding received through this grant that isn’t used will be used for other services under the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Justice Partnership Plan.

Madison County operates the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Justice Center in Madison. Burt County is part of the original partnership formed when the center opened and houses its juvenile offenders at the facility when needed.

—Reappointed Mark VanDerHart, Scott Olson and Ed Morrow to the Tekamah Airport Joint Zoning Board.

The three men represent Burt County on the nine-member board. It also includes two representatives each from the City of Tekamah, Washington County and Harrison County, Iowa.

—Sitting as the Board of Equalization, approved a slate of tax list corrections submitted by County Assessor Katie Hart.

Among them were seven properties approved for Homestead exemptions that were not applied to the 2022 tax statements. Six of the seven were 100 percent exemptions while the other was a 90 percent exemption.

Hart told the board the owners would be mailed a new statement showing the proper figures.