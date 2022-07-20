County to seek new road repair bids

Facing bids for road work that were at least 40 percent over projections, Burt County Board of Supervisors last week decided to try again.

During its July 12 meeting, the board rejected all four bids it received June 28. Those bids, which ranged from $4.66 million to as high as $5.64 million for work expected to cost $3.3 million, were for mill and overlay work on County Road 21 heading south out of Craig, County Road H running west of Craig to Highway 77, County Road L running west out of Oakland and the county road that runs past Summit Lake.

With Road H in the best shape of the four, supervisors had considered accepting the lowest bid, then dropping that piece of work. It was learned that doing so would come with a $125,000 penalty, but would save $2.6 million.

The board thinks it can do better.

Acting on the advice of its engineer, the board decided instead to reject all four bids and rebid the work in January, expecting bids to be closer to the original

projections. January bids are expected to come with a lower price for the oil, which has more than doubled for jobs being done this year.

The board also approved a contract with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission to provided road grading on interior roads at the Summit Lake and Pelican Point state recreation area.

The county will charge $140 per hour for the work, roughly the same as it charges townships for the same service.

The maximum cost to the commission is $1,800 at each site. The contract calls for grading work to be done a minimum of five times per year—especially preceding the Memorial Day, Independence Day and Labor Day holidays—and includes the possibility of snow removal at the request of the park superintendent. The contract for Summit Lake also stipulates grading work can only be done on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays.

In other business during its June 28 meeting, the county board:

—Approved a higher penalty for construction jobs that proceed without a zoning permit.

The current penalty is $50. Supervisors increased the penalty to five times the original fee plus the original fee.

The fee to build a garage, for example, is $50. If done without a permit, the penalty would be $250 plus the original $50.

—Approved four grant applications presented by Burt County Economic Development.

Two were for lodging tax funds and two were for demolition grants. BCED Executive Director Patty Plugge said the demo grants will nearly exhaust the grant fund although more funding is being sought. The demo grant program, funded through grants to BCED, paid up to half of a project with a maximum of $15,000. The two grants totaled $9,250. One would help pay to raze a building in Decatur while the other was targeted for a building in Oakland.

Lodging tax funds were sought by the Loess Hills Resource Conservation and Development District to put up three signs directing kayakers and canoers to the launch site on Logan Creek in Oakland. The amount sought was $50 plus the freight for three signs. Two will be placed on the highway with the third closer to the launch site.

The second application was $500 sought by Pheasant Bonanza to help pay for magazine advertising.

The money in the grant fund comes from the two percent lodging tax charged in the county. BCED’s Visitors Committee reviews and makes recommendations on grant applications but the county board has final approval on disbursement.

—Gave local approval for a special designated liquor permit sought by Nelson’s Food Pride in Oakland to cater an event at Harvest Moon in August.

The permit must receive final approval from the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

—Refined the policy regarding use of the county’s credit cards.

The county has two credit cards which are kept in a lock box in the clerk’s office. They can be checked out by department heads, but must be immediately returned and purchases must include itemized receipts.

They are to be used for travel expenses, emergencies and purchases where immediate payment is necessary.

County Clerk Sarah Freidel said a resolution lays out what the cards can be used for, a policy says how many cards the county can have and who can use them.

“Getting receipts has never been an issue,” she said.

—Approved the transfer of $30,000 from the county’s E-911 fund into a holding account that will pay for system upgrades.

Counties receive money from the universal service fee charged on every phone bill. The fee on cell phones goes into the E-911 fund. The Nebraska Public Service Commission puts a limit on how much can be spent from those funds, but allows a transfer once a year into a holding fund so counties can make major purchases.