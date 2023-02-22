On the second Thursday of February, a 7 p.m. public hearing started the night’s work for the Craig Village Board.

Kirk Brown of JEO described the $486,250 request to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development for street and storm sewer improvements for eight blocks in the village. One citizen asked why this project was not starting at the park and continuing south on Main Street. Board Chairman Melissa Pedersen explained that while that was the original vision, the grant required a certain housing density for funding and that Main Street did not satisfy that grant requirement. The slated work will consist of milling two inches off of the existing surface, reworking holes and applying a two-inch asphalt overlay.

There are four streets slated for improvement. Five blocks consist of three streets that are north of Morford Avenue (Standpipe Hill) and intersect with Main Street. Three blocks of Nebraska Street, also located north of Morford, (which runs parallel, one block east of Main) also are in the grant proposal.

The board voted to approve the application with the village’s match of $86,250. The hearing was closed at 7:15 with the next order of business being the regular monthly meeting.

Bart Meyer, village maintenance man, reported that Pump Shop is reworking the back-up high-service pump for filling the standpipe. Meyer also stated the “sewer pump is still grinding.”

Two projects are slated to be completed in March. A partition and grab bars for the women’s bathroom at the Craig Community Center have been ordered and will be installed by Cass Plumbing. It is anticipated that a ground covering for the newly installed playground equipment will be delivered and installed that month.

The longstanding problem of items and unlicensed vehicles being stored on property in the village was discussed. The question was posed if Oakland was getting law enforcement support from the sheriff’s office due to no full time officers on the Oakland police force, why couldn’t Craig?

Earth Day, April 22, was tentatively scheduled as Craig’s annual clean up day, if dumpsters are available and veterinary services from Red Barn can be arranged.

Notices about nuisances needing attention will be sent out so the 30-day window for completion will overlap with the clean-up day.

A question from a citizen asked if help from the firemen would be appreciated. Their help was welcomed, so if a resident needed help, it would be available. Dumpsters will again be furnished free of charge for village residents and appliances accepted. As always, donations are welcome to help defray the cost. Vaccinations for pets and planting flowers in the park is also planned.