A celebration of the life of Dale Gaver was pending last week with Campbell Aman Funeral Home in Blair. The 78-year-old Blair man passed away July 18, 2022, at Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.

Dale was born May 16, 1944, the son of Ernest and Frieda (Moeller) Gaver in Tekamah. On Oct. 8, 1982, he was united in marriage to Vicki Callsen. Dale and Vicki made their permanent home in Blair in 1986.

Dale was an avid outdoorsman. He loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife Vicki; children: Donette (Dan) Grosz, Susan Gaver, Patricia Gaver, Sandra Gaver, Dale Gaver Jr, Peggy Gaver, David (Tanya) Gaver, Ira (Angie) Gaver; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, along with extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and his daughter Gale.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.