Memorial services for John Dale Yanke were held, Nov. 22, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Tekamah. Burial will be at a later date in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away November 15, 2022, at his home in Tekamah at the age of 70.

Dale was born on Dec. 16, 1951, to Albert and Mary (Robinson) Yanke in Blair. Dale was raised Methodist and growing up he enjoyed playing and roller skating. Dale graduated from Tekamah-Herman and was married to LaVonne Arnold, who has since passed. Dale was a general laborer as well as a beekeeper and served in the U.S. Air Force.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Frances; brothers: Albert and Robert.

Dale has and will be missed by his remaining brothers: Jerry, Garry and Connie, Ronald and significant other Patty Kelly; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.