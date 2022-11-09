A celebration of life service for Dan and Elaine Smith was held Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Graveside services with military honors were Nov. 6, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur, The 87-year-old rural Lyons man passed away peacefully on Oct. 28, 2022, at Oakland Heights Retirement Home in Oakland. Elaine passed away passed away peacefully at home on June 25, 2022.

Dan was born Aug. 2, 1935, to Orrin and Jennie (Hampton) Smith on the Smith family farm northeast of Craig. After attending Prairie View School, District 55 in Silver Creek Township, he attended and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1953. In November 1957, Dan enlisted in the United States Army, serving his basic training at Fort Leonard Wood near Rolla, Missouri, before serving two years of active duty at Fort Lee in Virginia. After returning to Nebraska, Dan served another four years of reserve duty as a battalion maintenance inspector for the 809th Transportation Unit, then was honorably discharged in November 1963. Shortly after Dan’s return to Nebraska from Fort Lee, he met Elaine Penny of rural Decatur at a fireman’s ball in November of 1959. They were married Jan. 15, 1960, during a blizzard in Decatur. To this union, three children were born: David Wayne, Donette Elaine and Darol Eugene.

After marrying Elaine, Dan lived on a farm west of Craig for close to 10 years before moving to a farm five miles east of Lyons on New Years Eve of 1969, where he resided until 2020. Dan and Elaine farmed there until 1984, then Dan began work for the Nebraska State Department of Roads and was employed there until 2003 when he fully retired.

Dan belonged to the Craig Methodist, Divide Center Presbyterian and Lyons Presbyterian churches. He also was a member of the Lyons VFW for many years and served on the color guard for numerous events during those years.

As a couple, Dan and Elaine were undoubtedly known for their dancing. Along with going anywhere from local dances to regional ballrooms and out-of-state polka festivals, they also instructed an adult education ballroom dance course, offered through Northeast Community College, with classes being conducted in local school gymnasiums. Dan and Elaine closely followed their children’s musical careers with the bands Street Legal, Ivory Star, One Night Stand, Soul Dawg and Silver Moon.

Dan was known for his powerful yet sincere handshake, his love of antique tractors (especially the International Farmall F-20) his genuine smile and his calm demeanor. Dan also thoroughly enjoyed attending the countless sports and performing arts events of his grandsons.

Dan is survived by his children, David (Jamie) Smith of Arlington, Donette Smith of Lyons and Darol (Tabetha) Smith of Bennington; his five grandsons, Tanner of Indianapolis, Riley of Greeley, Colorado, Keaton, Aidan and Connor all of Bennington; sister, Marjorie Johnson of Fremont; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie Banner of Red Oak, Texas and Jeanine Penny of Rossville, Kansas, plus numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and close friends living across the country.

Preceding Dan in death were his parents, his wife of 62 years Elaine; brother Bill (Iris) Smith; sisters Velma (Philip) Cooper and Opal (Willard) Lofdahl; brothers-in-law Gerald Johnson, David Banner, Elwin (Hazel) Penny and Forrest (Lucille, Erma) Penny; sisters-in-law Norma (John) Banner, Wilma (Earle) Maddox, Lois (Francis) Eriksen, Helen (Harlan) Eriksen; nephews Joel Penny, Phil Penny, Dennis Maddox, Bob Mussack and Bob Henderson; great-nephews Colt Penny and Shane Vogltance, and a great niece, Amanda Christ.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.