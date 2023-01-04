Funeral services for Dan Tierney were held Dec. 30, 2022, at Christ Lutheran Church in Blair. Tierney, 66, passed away Dec. 23, 2022. Burial was in Blair Cemetery.

Daniel Keith was born Feb. 2, 1956, in Omaha, to Willard and Evelyn Tierney. He graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School in 1974 with many wrestling awards and married his high school sweetheart, Teresa Bucy.

Dan enjoyed a long career in the carpentry and maintenance field. He could fix most anything and it was his joy to do so for his family and friends.

He entrusted his life to Jesus Christ as a young man and was a member of the Lifegate Church of Omaha for the past 22 years.

Dan loved a round of golf, a winning Husker season and making his family and friends smile with his ornery sense of humor.

During his retirement years, he had the privilege of providing transportation for his three beloved grandchildren, Megan, Tristan and Maura. He also kept busy with yard work and gardening.

Dan is preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Thomas Tierney and Michael Tierney.

Survivors include his wife, Teresa (Bucy) Tierney; children Christopher (Becky) Tierney and Daniel Brad Tierney; his three grandchildren; brothers: Gary (Leslie) Tierney, Joseph (Dawn) Tierney, Jerry (Sheila) Tierney, Willard (Nancy) Tierney, Steve Tierney, James Tierney; sisters in-law Debbie (Tierney) Burger and Kim (Tierney) Kramer Vopnford; uncle Leo Spes of Fremont; mother-in-law Connie Andersen; brother-in-law, Peter Bucy, sisters-in-law: Tami (Tom) Christoffersen, Kathy (Lynn) Petersen, Judy (Keith) Finken and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Campbell Aman Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.