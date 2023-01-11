Funeral services for Darrell Miller were held Jan. 3, 2023, at Fremont Alliance Church. Burial was in Memorial Cemetery. The 86-year-old Arlington man passed away Dec. 28, 2022, at Clarkson Hospital in Omaha.

Darrell Dean was born to Louis and Lila (Brunick) Miller in Hartington on March 18, 1936, the ninth of 13 children. His first job was at age 12 at the creamery in Coleridge. He quit school and moved out at the age of 13 to work as a farm hand. He farmed for several years in the Rosalie area before moving to Washington County where he continued to farm and begin a livestock operation. He later worked for the Nickerson Co-op and Fremont Farmers Union and hauling crops for Hilgenkamp Farms.

Darrell married Fran Newkirk on Feb. 18, 1983. During their almost 40 years of marriage they enjoyed many vacations including the Caribbean, Hawaii, Australia, Alaska and Europe. They also cruised many miles on their motorcycle throughout the United States. Darrell enjoyed going to tractor pulls, farm sales, horse races and the casino. His hobby was to restore antique tractors, including one that came home in a box, completing 18 tractors in his spare time. He participated in a tractor parade in Grand Island in August of 2012 that made the Guinness Book of World Records.

His grandchildren and great grandchildren could always count on his support as they participated in various activities including sports, music concerts and rodeos. He had the privilege of seeing two great-grandchildren graduate from high school.

He is survived by his wife Fran; brothers LaVerle and Gene and sister Carol Rae (Griess); son Michael (Cathy) Miller and his children Sara (Brad) Tucker, Steve (Justine) Miller, Scott (Aubrey) Miller; daughter-in-law Shelly Miller and her children Christy (Clifford) Erwin, Melissa Jeffery (Gerrin), Allison (Matt) Skrogstad; step-daughters Tami (Brian) Johnson and her children Cody (Carly) Johnson, Curt ( Lexi) Johnson, and Patti Svendgard and her children Jason (Jennifer) Vieux, Allen (Victoria) Sullivan, Marissa (Ray) Vieux, Kayla Sullivan; step-son’s children Sherri Svendgard, Charles Svendgard. He also had 20 great-grandchildren and another on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, nine of his siblings, son Jim Miller and step-son Doug Svendgard.

Memorials are suggested to the Washington County Fair or Arlington Youth Foundation.

