A celebration of the life of former Tekamah man Dave Way is scheduled for 11a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Calvary United Methodist Church, 2438 East 12th Street, in Fremont. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery in Decatur. He passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, in Hermitage, Tennessee, at the age of 70.

David Roy was born on Aug. 19, 1952, in Omaha to David C. Way and Larie A. (Bucy) Way. He spent his formative years as a farm boy in the Tekamah area, graduating from Tekamah-Herman High School.

Interrupting his studies at UNL, he went home to help his father farm in Burt and Thurston Counties.

Returning to UNL in the mid-1980s, he finished his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering. Following graduation, he jumped into his MSEE (ABT) program while working for Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Lincoln. He furthered his engineering career working in the aluminum and steel industries, first with Noranda Aluminum (Missouri and Tennessee) and then SSAB (Mobile, Alabama), and advanced his education by earning a master’s degree in business administration. As a Six Sigma Black Belt, Dave also led efficiency-enhancing and value-added projects.

Retiring at 62, Dave re-directed his passion for work to indulging his passion for golf, enjoying life along the Gulf Coast, spending many memorable times hanging out with the family and relishing the privilege of watching his cherished grandson grow.

David was preceded in death by his parents and infant sister Gail A. Way.

He is survived by wife of over 50 years, Marilyn Moore Way; sisters Teri Way Brown and Diane Way Gramke; sons and daughter-in-law David Ryan Way, Kyle Way, Nathan Way, Rex (Kandice Haynes) Way and grandson Carson Way. He is also survived by and lovingly remembered by three sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law and a host of Way, Bucy and Moore nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.

Memorials are suggested to Burt County Museum, PO Box 125, 319 N. 13th St., Tekamah, NE 68061-0125, or to the Sears Center Fund, c/o Matt Connealy, 2999 Old Hwy 118, Decatur, NE 68020.