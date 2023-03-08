Memorial services for David Johnson were held Saturday, March 4, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial was in Oakland Cemetery. He passed away Feb. 25, 2023 at the age of 55.

David Earl was born July 7, 1967, in Oakland, to Robert and Karen Johnson, joining an older sister, Nancy, and later become a big brother to little sister, Laura.

David attended a one-room schoolhouse through the sixth grade before graduating from Logan View in 1985. With all his shenanigans while growing up on their family farm, his skills would be useful while attending the University of Nebraska Lincoln to study civil engineering. This journey would be interrupted in 1988 by joining the Army as a PFC-E3 and again in 1990 being deployed with the 217 Evacuation Hospital to Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, in support of Operation Desert Storm.

Dave and his buddies were always up for a good time. During such an outing, he would meet the love of his life, Kelli. They were married in 1998 and moved to Sioux City. An opportunity arose for David to take a position with the United States Public Health Service and on Feb.25, 1999, after asking his bride if she was ready to take on this challenge, an almost 25-year adventure began. Moves to Tucson, Arizona, and Oceanside and Folsom, California, occurred before coming full circle. In 2008, Sioux City became the place where Capt. David E. Johnson, P.E. would become the District Engineer with the Great Plains Area Indian Health Service. He was absolutely honored to serve this community and the office became a family.

While in Sioux City, the couple welcomed a beautiful baby girl, Rylee Jean, now 19, who shares his love of gardening; and a handsome baby boy, Brady Earl, now 18, who is wildly funny, just like his dad. While being a loving husband and new dad, David also earned his master’s degree through the University of New Mexico.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Johnson of Oakland, and his father-in-law, Harlan Hailey of Lincoln.

David is survived by his beloved wife of almost 25 years, Kelli of Sioux City; two children, Rylee Johnson and Brady Johnson; his mother Karen Johnson of Oakland; sisters, Nancy (Greg) Johnson of Oakland, and Laura Egbers of Fremont; brother-in-law, Douglas (Bridget) Hailey of Papillion; mother-in-law, Dee Hailey of Lincoln and many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.