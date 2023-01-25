A celebration of the life of Dawne Smith will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Tekamah. The former Tekamah woman passed away Jan. 5, 2023, at her home in Alliance. She was 72.

Dawne Marie was born Dec. 10, 1950, in Oakland to William R. and Bonnie J. Hart and was raised on a farm north and west of Herman. She attended school in Tekamah and graduated in 1968.

On August 22, 1970, she was united in marriage to Timothy J. (T.J.) Smith of Norwalk, Ohio. To this union their daughter Jennifer Dawn was born Feb. 29, 1976.

In May of 1978, the family moved to Alliance where T.J. was employed by BNSF Railroad as a locomotive engineer. They continued to call Alliance “home.”

Dawne worked for many years in the Alliance community starting at Newswangers, Alliance National Bank, ESU No. 12 and Bank of the West until she retired. She really enjoyed working and interacting with people daily in the community and always took pride in her work.

Her favorite times were any time spent with family, trips with the grandkids to Estes Park, Mount Rushmore and Yellowstone National Park; brandings and calf sales with friends; and road trips with Lucy and Ethel.

She was preceded in death by parents, Bill and Bonnie Hart and in-laws James and Grace Smith.

Survivors include her husband, Tim; daughter, Jennifer (Sean) Shannon and her grandchildren, Jacob Shannon and Ashley Shannon; brothers, Randy (Carla) Hart and Kevin (Melissa) Hart; her brother and sister-in-law Dan and Jacquelin Smith of Iowa; brother and sister-in-law Terry and Cindy Smith of Ohio; sister-in-law Patricia Weber of Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Jane’s Closet in Alliance, Alliance Fire and Rescue or Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home in Alliance is in charge of the arrangements.