Area residents are reminded that daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday morning, March 12. Residents are encouraged to set their clocks ahead one hour before retiring Saturday night.
Federal law specifies that daylight time applies from 2 a.m. on the second Sunday in March until 2 a.m. on the first Sunday in November unless an area, like a state, for example, specifically exempts itself.
Public safety officials also say this weekend is a good time to check and replace batteries in smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.