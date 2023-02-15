Funeral services for Dean Cunningham were held Feb. 7, 2023, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial with military honors conducted by the U.S. Navy Honors Team. North Bend VFW Post No. 8223 and AmVets Post No. 20 and Morse Bluff American Legion Post No. 340 followed at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend. The 88-year-old North Bend man passed away peacefully Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home.

Dean M. was born May 6, 1934, in Tekamah to Raymond and Garnet (Martin) Cunningham. He grew up in Tekamah and graduated from Tekamah High School in 1952. Dean served in the U.S. Navy from Jan. 14, 1955, to Dec. 31, 1958. After his military service he attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln where he earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education and social sciences in 1961.

In the fall of 1961, Dean began a 40 plus-year career of working with Nebraska public schools. He was a teacher, coach, principal and superintendent. He worked for school districts in Exeter, Tekamah, Hooper, Logan View, East Butler, Haigler, Prague, Thedford, Greeley, Marquette and North Bend. Along the way he continued his own education at UNL earning his master’s degree in educational administration in 1965 and a specialist degree in education administration in 1978. He also started Cunningham Educational Services where he supervised and consulted for Class 1 school districts from 1996 through 2004 before retiring for good.

Dean was the original “old school” style who believed in and practiced discipline, respect and accountability everywhere he went. He tried not to expel anyone from school as he felt that was taking the easy way out. He ruffled a few collars, slapped a few behinds and gave a few hugs at the perfect time to “reach” every student he could.

He liked cinnamon rolls, KFAB, paying by check, feeding birds and squirrels, voting Democrat, John Deere mowers, Alpine cigarettes, shopping in Fremont, Little Debbie snacks, Kentucky Derby, hockey, Manheim Steamroller, loons, strawberry malts, Storz beer, puzzles, having cats and driving a Buick. His favorite hobby was fishing, thinking about fishing and talking about fishing. He hated raisins, loud and obnoxious people, missed free throws, $5 gas and being late. He loved his family and friends, especially his grandkids and great-grandkids in his own special way, anything made with blueberries, clearance sales, prime rib at Leroy’s and a winning attitude.

Dean is survived by sons, Mark (Pam Murphy) Cunningham of Grant and Michael (Lisa) Cunningham of Lincoln; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; grand-neighbors Olivia, Marie Starkey; extended family, Mack Weatherly family of Tekamah, Tim, Gladys, Francis, Heidi, Sara, Mike, Frank, Audra, Scott of North Bend, countless students, faculty members, staff and administrators Dean worked with across the state of Nebraska.

Dean was proceeded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard and Donald Cunningham.

Memorials are suggested to the North Bend Central Foundation for the North Bend Elementary School.

