 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur loves tractors

  • 0
Decatur tractors web

Decatur man Roger Kirschenman, chairman of the Decatur Senior Board, displays one of the items on exhibit at The Sears Center. Kirschenman is a former collector of antique tractors and widely known for his knowledge of tractors.

Photo courtesy of The Sears Center

 Photo courtesy of The Sears Center

Like many farm communities, Decatur has a real love affair with tractors. To celebrate this iconic symbol of agriculture, there is a tractor photographic exhibit at The Sears Center in Decatur.

The exhibit includes photos of tractors belonging to Decatur area farmers as far back as 1930.

Judy Connealy, exhibit curator, said that the display was inspired by a comment overheard about a recent art exhibit at The Sears Center.

“A patron who was viewing a previous art exhibit said that he doesn’t understand art and that he only understands tractors,” said Connealy.

That comment led Connealy to arrange for a tractor exhibit.

“We want to offer a variety of exhibits that appeal to a variety of people,” she added. “It was fun to work with many in the community to collect and display these historic photographs.”

People are also reading…

The exhibit, which includes a display of toy tractors, can be viewed Mondays through Fridays between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and at Sunday morning community coffees through September.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News