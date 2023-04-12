The Decatur Museum is hosting a special program April 30, 2023. The 2 p.m. event at the museum spotlights the history of the Decatur-Onawa Bridge, as well as the toll-house history. The museum staff, especially Cathy Sears and Judy Anderson, have displayed memorabilia of the toll house and photos showing the construction of the bridge and other special events.

The April 30 program will be a story-telling program with individuals who have worked on or with the bridge. We hope to have former toll takers as well as Burt County Bridge commissioners there with their humor and history stories.

Museum staff will be serving cookies and iced tea or coffee.

Among the main special exhibits is a quilt created by Judy Anderson, Jody Kellogg and Cathy Sears. It was pieced together by Melanie Pickell and quilted by Linda Elliott.

The quilt is a windowpane design with photos of the bridge transferred onto the quilt blocks. It is all beautifully arranged with a blue background. The quilt is 75” x 77” and has 20 photos of the bridge incorporated.

Raffle tickets for this quilt are available at the museum, First Nebraska Bank, Senior Center or from any museum board member. The raffle drawing will be held Sept. 10 at the museum’s fall program.

The public is invited to attend and reminisce about the bridge years.

The concept of a bridge across the river at Decatur goes back to the 1920s. A bill passed by the Legislature in 1927 allowed construction of a bridge across the Missouri. In 1946, the Burt County Bridge Commission sought the approval of the federal government (which had authority over the Missouri River) to build a bridge linking Decatur and Onawa, Iowa. Government officials approved the request with one stipulation, that the bridge be built where the Army Corps of Engineers intended to put the river, not where it was flowing at the time, 500 feet to the east.

The commission arranged financing through a New York brokerage house selling $1.97 in bonds. The commission has repaid as many bondholders as it could find, using proceeds from the tolls it collected. The remainder was turned over long ago to the Unclaimed Property Department at the State Treasurer’s office and tolls paid for maintenance and upkeep of the bridge.

The bridge was built atop a dry, sandy of bottomland, saving as much as $400,000 in construction costs. The towering span was completed in 1951.

All it needed was a river.

Between 1951 and 1955, the bridge stood alone while the Missouri flowed past its east end in a broad, shallow arch. Although the Flood of ‘52 put water under the bridge for a short time, it would be three more years before the Army Corps moved the river under the bridge permanently.

Despite pleas from the bridge commission, the Army waited. With war raging in Korea, and with other projects along the river, the Corps had other priorities. Military officials wanted to raise and close Fort Randall and Garrison dams in South Dakota and North Dakota respectively, before starting construction on the navigation channel south of Sioux City. Doing so would protect the downstream work, thereby reducing the cost of channelization.

The national media picked up the story of what was referred to as “Decatur’s Dryland Bridge,” or the “Bridge to Nowhere,” making the bridge, its builders and the Army the butt of jokes from coast to coast.

Finally, in 1951, Congress approved $11 million to move the river under a $2 million bridge. A pilot canal was dredged in April. Later that summer, the Corps diverted the river using an array of tools, including Fort Randall Dam. Closing its gates cut the Missouri to a trickle and the river was gently nudged into place. As the gates at Fort Randall were slowly opened, the river was allowed to cut its own channel—under the bridge. By fall, approaches were being built on the Iowa side. The bridge saw its first traffic Dec. 19, 1955. It was officially opened May 5, 1956, as part of Decatur’s centennial.

Being closed for four months during the flood of 2011, coupled with ongoing maintenance costs and the specter of needing total replacement—estimated somewhere north of $40 million—sometime in the coming decades, the commission began to earnestly look into transferring the bridge’s ownership to the states of Nebraska and Iowa. That work came to fruition in 2013. With an agreement soon to be completed, the commission stopped charging tolls Dec. 1, 2013.