Decatur Museum to celebrate founders’ 200th birthdays

The Decatur Museum is hosting a special program on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, honoring three of Decatur’s early pioneers on their 200th birthday year.

The program will begin at 2 p.m. at the Decatur Museum with an enlightening program about the lives of A.B. Fuller, Elisha Crowell and Margaretta Waldo Decatur (Mother Decatur). Each of these individuals contributed to the history of Decatur, and the program will include details of their lives and accomplishments.

Board president, Jane Judt, and board member, Larry Murphy, will be presenting the program, which will be followed by refreshments that will include a birthday cake to mark the founders 200th birthdays.

Visitors may also tour the museum and view the current display on community churches. The permanent Decatur timeline and upstairs school room and collection of Decatur High School yearbooks will also be available for viewing.

The program is free and open to the public.