Decatur's splash pad taking shape

The newest amenity in Decatur is starting to take shape. Spearheaded by the Future of Decatur Foundation, a splash pad is being constructed in the village’s Beck Park. The pad is going in north of the shelter on the park’s upper tier. The project is being funded through a gift from the Jeannette Major-Nix estate.

The pad itself was price-tagged at $166,000 but total construction is estimated to be twice that amount.

The pad will be divided into three zones: discovery, explore and adventure; all designed to entice children as they become more familiar with water and how it works.It also includes what is called a discovery stream—a meandering waterway, about an inch deep, that helps young children become acquainted with water.

Since the layout doesn't call for recirculating water, no filtration or chemicals are needed. Nor are lifeguards required so operational costs limited mostly to the cost of water.

A safety fence also will be installed along the creek bank behind the pad. An Omaha firm, Crouch Recreation, is organizing the construction. Foundation officials hope to have the facility running by late next spring.