Tekamah-Herman’s track teams found themselves surrounded by a highly competitive field April 29 at the East Husker Conference Championships. Hosted by North Bend Central the conference shoot-out is the largest meet of the year with 14 boys teams and 15 girls teams in the fray. The Tiger boys finished ninth with 38 points while the girls finished 12th with 16.5 points.

Reece Williams and Jessen Booth each won a pair of individual medals at the conference meet.

Williams took the gold in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.77 seconds and third in the triple jump with a leap of 41’ 10.75”. Booth took fourth in the 110-meter high hurdles with a time of 16.92 seconds and second in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 43.53.

Adrian Robinson took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 43.74 seconds. Cale Belfrage took eighth in the long jump with a leap of 18’ 09.25”. The 4x100-meter relay team rounded out the scoring for the Tiger boys. The quartet of Isaac Ruwe, Robinson, Roger Wright and Sam Oligmueller placed seventh with a time of 48.25 seconds.

Emma Wakehouse, Isabella Roche and Emily Stansberry each earned an individual medal for the Tiger girls.

Wakehouse took fourth in the 400 with a time of 1:04.04 while Roche took seventh in the same race with a time of 1:07.19.

Stansberry tied for seventh in the high jump, clearing 4’ 08”.

Wakehouse and Stansberry teamed up with Layla Pruess and Preslee Hansen to take second in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 4:24.99 to complete the scoring for the girls.

Oakland-Craig claimed the East Husker title on both sides of the meet.

Chaney Nelson won the 400-, 800- and 1,600-meter races to help the Knight girls open a 116-98 advantage over the runners-up from Clarkson/Leigh. The host Tigers were third with 89 points.

Grant Seagren’s meet record throw of 172’ 8” in the discus was the only gold medal won by an Oakland-Craig boy, but at least one Knight scored in all but five of the 17 events to push O-C to a 99-87 win over Stanton. West Point-Beemer was third with 83 points.

The Lyons-Decatur Northeast boys scored 41 points for a seventh place finish. The girls had 7 points and placed 13th.

LDNE relied on the runners who won the EHC cross country title last fall for their points with 39 of the 41 points coming in distance events. Caleb Schlichting raced to victory in the 1,600-meter run in 4:53.76 and had Braden Hardin and Andrew Schlichting add points in the same race with sixth and seventh place finishes posting 5:14 and 5:15 clockings respectively. In the 800-meter run Caleb was third in 2:10.63 with Andrew in sixth in 2:14.96 and Braden in eighth at 2:21.9.

Chance Mock placed fifth in the 3,200 meters in 11:26.91.

The LDNE runners kept the 4x800-meter relay title in-house with a 14-second win over second place Stanton. The Schlichting brothers teamed with Mock and Hardin for a winning time of 9:13.7.

The Cougars picked up their other two points with a pair of eighth place finishes. Caleb Schlichting’s time in the 400 was 54.48. The 4x100 relay of Jake Christiansen, Garret Vavra, Masin Olsen, and Daven Whitley placed eighth in 49.49 seconds.

The Lady Cougars had two individual placers. Sierra Heckenliable took fifth in the long jump with a distance of 15’ 0.5”. Kaylin Miller placed eighth in the 1,600 with a personal best time of 6:29.50.

The 4x800 relay ran 11:53.48 and placed seventh. Avery Bacon, Miller, Aubrey Andersen and Camryn Brehmer were team members.

East Husker Conference Championships

Boys Team Scores

1. Oakland-Craig, 99; 2. Stanton, 87; 3. West Point-Beemer, 83; 4. Howells-Dodge, 71; 5. Bancroft-Rosalie, 55; 6. North Bend Central, 53; 7. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 41; 8. Wisner-Pilger, 40; 9. Tekamah-Herman, 38; 10. Twin River, 33; 11. Madison, 22; 12. Clarkson/Leigh, 19; 13. Pender, 16; 14. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 6.

Girls Team Scores

1. Oakland-Craig, 116; 2. Clarkson/Leigh, 98; 3. North Bend Central, 89; 4. Stanton, 85.5; 5. West Point-Beemer, 83; 6. Pender, 50; 7. Howells-Dodge, 29; 8. Twin River, 21.5; 9. Wisner-Pilger, 21; 10. Madison, 20.5; 11. Bancroft-Rosalie, 19; 12. Tekamah-Herman, 16.5; 13. Lyons-Decatur Northeast, 7; 14. Scribner-Snyder, 6; 15. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, 1.