The first new appliance Jim and I bought in our married life was a 15-cubic foot freezer from “Arnie’s” in Tekamah, Nebraska.

It was again time to defrost it and did so on the last Monday of June. Defrosting is a task in previous years I’ve undertaken once if not twice a year. The night before had been a cool 59-degree one with low humidity, ideal weather if one is going to conduct an inventory before garden bounty arrives.

To prepare, I made sure the big portable cooler was clean, several blankets collected and warm gloves easily available. After the power was cut, I started the process of placing the frozen packages on a blanket right in front of the freezer at its east end and in the cooler. I checked dates. Older items were placed on the counter to be discarded. (Too bad there were no chickens in the back yard.) When all packages were removed, I put another blanket on top of the frozen pile. Hot tea and checking e-mail were next.

After an hour, I checked the ice on the freezer’s inside walls. As the ice’s edges were rounded, a cake pan was placed in the bottom of the freezer. A large silicone spatula was useful to pry off big sections of ice. (One year I used a metal spatula, a mistake with scratch marks still visible.) Most slabs landed in the pan for easy removal. Success.

After emptying the pan, it was refilled two more times. Then, I got out my Rainbow vacuum. Instead of filling it’s pan with water to catch dust, I used it to store the removed water and remaining ice. Then, a clean, fluffy towel provided the final water removal.

As I was refilling the freezer, I did a rough inventory. I evidently got on a big broth-making kick last fall, as there are 10 containers of various types. Must have hit a number of sales on bacon, as it looks like I’ll have enough bacon to last until Thanksgiving or beyond. Don’t think I’ll need to put up any tomato products, except for catsup made with no sugar, as how much does one person need? I stacked 14 servings of “funeral soup” in one corner, so I’ll know exactly where to grab a quick meal.

Jim, my late husband, and I bought the freezer in 1977 (or maybe ‘78). As our first house was very small, it resided on our front porch. The freezer has never needed repair. It has faithfully kept the garden produce safely frozen along with wild game and locally raised livestock. Its reassuring hum allowed us to enjoy the organically raised produce year around.

This time, I will be disposing of four gallons of old produce, a new record. It’s not a record of which I’m proud, but between Jim’s cancer diagnosis last June and subsequent death in January, normal patterns have been disrupted. In this century, it has never had as much empty space as it does now and it’s probably at the peak of what it will store under my remaining watch.

What will my new normal be?

Who would have ever thought so many memories would be evoked by cleaning a metal box? Wonderful memories.

Love livin’ in Craig