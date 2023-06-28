A memorial services for Deia McCluskey will be at a later date. The 62-year-old Decatur woman passed away in her home June 13, 2023, with her beloved dog Abby by her side, after a short battle with cancer.

Deia was born on April 13, 1961, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Blair and Marjorie (Kuhn) Richendifer. Her family lived in Hartington before moving to Walthill where she attended Walthill Public School and graduated in 1979. After graduation she moved to Decatur where she lived up until she passed.

Deia was well known for her wonderful cooking, crafting and sewing. She had a love for antiques, gardening and canning. She had many friends that were like family to her and she would do anything for them.

Her favorite saying was “Life is Good” and she lived those words to the fullest. Her last job was in the kitchen at Pender Community Hospital where she got to do what she loved—cook.

Deia is survived by her mother Marjorie and sisters Vicky (Darrell) Scott of Lake Stevens Washington, Paula (Tim) Bell of Springfield and Mary (Clay) Meyer of Blair.

She leaves behind many nieces and nephews, friends, as well as her “adopted” girls Sarah, Serina, Miranda and Rachel Farrens.

She was preceded by her father Blair and brother Marty Richendifer.

Any memorials or cards of remembrance can be sent to Mary Meyer, 1308 Grant St. No. 3, Blair, NE 68008.