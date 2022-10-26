Mass of Christian Burial for Dennis Connealy was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Burial was in Tekamah Cemetery. The 71-year old Tekamah man passed away during the morning of Oct. 18, 2022. He snuck away quietly without so much as a goodbye to anyone, just his usual way of leaving after making a welcome appearance with friends and family.

Dennis was born June 6, 1951, the oldest of eight children born to Neil and Joan (Aronson) Connealy. He graduated from Tekamah High School in 1969 and immediately married the love of his life Janis. They settled on the Missouri River bottom where they farmed, raised corn, soybeans and four children.

He and Janis started writing crop insurance and opened an agency on Tekamah’s main street in 1986. Over the years, they loved traveling to Ireland, Hawaii, the beaches of Dominican Republic, Cayman Islands, Bahamas, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Belize and Mexico. Both were certified scuba divers for several years. Together they snowmobiled the mountaintops of Yellowstone, Wyoming and Colorado and annually enjoyed family trips to the Lake of the Ozarks.

Dennis loved reading, hunting and farming. At the time of his death, he was directing the harvest of his 52nd crop, approximately. The number goes higher if the years he helped others harvest their own are included.

He was preceded in death by his father Neil, brother Donald Connealy and a lineage of many family members he could proudly remember.

Survivors include his wife: Janis (LeMaster) Connealy; children: Crystal (Stephen) Fleming, Kimberly (Scott) Lemmon, Quentin (Jill) Connealy, Conrad (Kiley) Connealy; grandchildren: Braydon Lemmon, Easton Lemmon, Logan Fleming, Corbin Connealy, Willa Connealy, Myron Connealy, and McCoy Connealy; his mother Joan Connealy and his siblings Ted (Sue), Michael (Lea), Paul (Lynette), Patrick (Shari), Jean (Tom) Shramek, Kathleen (Rodney) Bromm; and sister-in-law, Tracy Connealy; sister-in-law, Barb (Brad) Ray; and brother-in-law, Stan (Laurie) LeMaster.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church; Tekamah Fire and Rescue; or the Tekamah-Herman Class of ’69 Scholarship Fund at Washington County Bank.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.