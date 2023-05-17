Time is available to get answers to abatement, licensing questions

A building that proved difficult for the City of Tekamah to buy is proving to be just as difficult to sell, but for different reasons.

At its May 11 meeting, Tekamah City Council tabled the sale of the former Tiger Bowl site to 1515 Brewing Co. and Burt County Economic Development. The cooperative effort is the only bid of $35,001, the only bid the city received for the site.

The offer is $1 more than the city paid for the property in 2020 after the proposal to buy the site survived a mayoral veto and eventually went to a vote of the people to approve the purchase.

Shawn, Amy and Thomas Wenstrom, the owners of 1515 Brewing, want to raze the former bowling alley and build a brewery on the same site. But they need a federal license to operate a brewery before they can get a state license to sell what they produce. Shawn Wenstrom told the board approval of a federal license is about a month away. The process of getting state licensing begins.

Cindy Chatt, executive director of BCED, said the project comes in three phases. The first is mitigating the existing asbestos. Phase 2 is demolition while Phase 3 is construction. Start to finish, the whole thing is likely to take two years.

She said BCED would facilitate the demolition while the Wenstroms work out licensing and other business-related matters. She said the project would qualify for state grant funding for asbestos removal.

Chatt said BCED would pay for the abatement up front and the city could reimburse BCED when the grant arrives, but the grant only is likely to cover half of the cost which has been estimated at $45,000.

City Attorney Matt Munderloh said the city remains in a remonstrance period, so there is time to work out some of the pending issues.

When a city decides to sell property, it must publish public notices of their intent to sell for three consecutive weeks. After the third publication, the public has 30 days to file a petition to contest the sale. The petition must be signed by a number of residents equal to 30 percent of voter casting ballots in the last election, that would be approximately 220. If that happens, the city can’t sell the property for another year.

Munderloh said the remonstrance period ends June 8, giving both parties time to get some questions answered.

Among the issues surrounding licensing is the proximity of the project to Faith Family Baptist Church. If 1515 Brewing and the church can’t come to an agreement, the company may not be able to get a license from the state.

Wenstrom said buying the site without being able to get a license is a non-starter.

“We want to do this in Tekamah,” he said. “If we can’t, we’ll have to go to another option, which we have.”

Munderloh said there is no timeline to produce an ordinance approving the sale. He said the Wenstroms can work through the licensing issues while the city invest gates paying for asbestos abatement.

The matter is planned to be addressed again at the council’s June 22 meeting.

In other business May 11, the council:

—Approved a grant of $75,000 from the LB 840 fund to help pay for renovations at the former Tekamah Motel site.

Al Leichleiter told the council he intends to turn the former motel into seven efficiency-style apartments; two major problems have arisen during the renovation process.

“None of it is to code,” he said. “The whole thing needs rewired and the water service was shared with a neighbor so we couldn’t shut it off.”

He said the original plan was just to give the motel a facelift, but the more they’ve worked on it, the more issues they’ve uncovered.

The council was interested in helping because a recent housing study showed the city in need of 15 different rental sources.

“This is a nice bonus for our housing situation and it’s $750,000 against the $90,000 it cost just for the water.”

Mayor Jane Walford asked if there are any reassurances the builders won’t just walk away from the project after the money is spent.

“I’m not a quitter. It’ll get finished,” Leichleiter said.

He said construction loans have been worked out locally and with his home bank in Harvard. Also, since the building is being gutted, the project also qualifies for rural development funding through the United States Department of Agriculture.

—Set May 20 and 21 as dates for a soft opening at the city pool. Parks Commissioner Matt Cass said the dates will hold as long as a cleaning company completes its work on time.

A grand opening for the season is set for May 27.

The council also approved the hire of Ruby Gutzmann as a lifeguard at the pool. Cass said she is “more than qualified,” but her application came later than the others.

—Directed Munderloh to draft an ordinance vacating 25 feet of the city’s right-of-way along the east side of 19th Street between K and L.

The two property owners along the block, Sam Titus and Austin Teeters, asked for the measure as a way to make better use of their property and to put additional property back on the tax rolls.

If an ordinance vacating the property is passed, the property is granted to the adjacent property owners but the city still would maintain utility easements.

—Approved a free day at the compactor station on June 3. As has been done in the past, any appropriate items brought to the compactor can be disposed of for free. Because of the additional traffic at the site, the recycling station will be closed for the day.

The council also approved a contract with Siouxland Recovery, Inc. to take the city’s recyclables. The move is expected to lessen the city’s cost for running its recycling program.

—Approved a 50 percent rate reduction in auditorium rental fees for the Tekamah-Herman Alumni Association. The organization is holding the annual Alumni Banquet at the auditorium on May 27.

—Accepted the job evaluation and approved the recommended pay increase for street department worker Brian Wortman. His supervisor, Matt Deemer, told the council Monday (yesterday) marked Wortman’s 33rd anniversary with the city.