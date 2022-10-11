Diamond season ends at subdistrict tournament

Tekamah-Herman’s softball season came to an end a long way from home on Monday, Oct. 3.

The Tigers fell to Fort Calhoun by a final of 9-1 in six innings in the opening round of the Class C Subdistrict 1 tournament played at the Fielder Family Ball Complex in Falls City.

The loss ended Tekamah-Herman’s season at 12-17 and marked the final game in a purple and gold uniform for four Tiger seniors: Ryan Braniff, Bailey Holiday, Lacey Petersen and Emma Wakehouse.

Sammie Brodersen collected a pair of hits, including a double, and scored a run to lead the Tigers offense last Monday. Maddie Smutny, Petersen, Braniff and Brinley Stahr also hit safely for the Tigers with Petersen driving in the lone T-H run.

Prior to the subdistrict outing, the Tigers’ went 1-1 at the Yutan/Mead Invite on Saturday, Oct. 1.

T-H began with a 7-1 win over Centennial. Petersen pitched the win in the circle. She and Braniff both topped the Tigers’ offense with two hits, including a double apiece. Petersen scored one run and drove in two. Braniff scored one and drove in one. Wakehouse ripped a double while scoring two runs. Smutny, Emilia Evasic and Alicia Clark also hit safely for the Tigers. Smutny and Evasic each scored a run. Brodersen scored a run while Morgan Lewis drove in one.

The Tigers fell to Class C, number-2 Yutan/Mead 13-0 in their second game.

Tekamah-Herman is expected to return a number of players for next season, including several full- or part-time starters: Brodersen, Smutny, Hannah Rief, Lewis, Evasic, Stahr, Clark, Olivia Chatt and Miley Bergman.

Falls City downed Fort Calhoun 11-3 to win the Subdistrict 1 title. The Tigers from Richardson County advanced to a district final last Friday, taking on Yutan/Mead at Hayes Field in Yutan. Falls City's shot at a state tournament berth went by the boards in the District 2 final Friday as Yutan/Mead advanced to this week's state tournament by scores of 7-2 and 8-0.

The Northeast Nebraska Vipers went 1-1 in the Class C Subdistrict 3 tournament in Wahoo, defeating Ponca 7-2 before falling 9-6 to top-seeded Bishop Neumann.

Due to their high standing in the wildcard rankings, NEN was among six non-winners from the subdistricts advancing to a district final. Carrying the number-6 statewide seed, NEN was slated to host St. Paul. The team of Pender and Wisner-Pilger, in their seventh year as a co-op, swept the doubleheader on Friday, October 7 at River Park in Wisner. The Vipers won the first game 9-8 on a walk-off double by Taylor Scholting that drove in Paige Schuster for the win. The second game was all NEN as the Vipers downed St. Paul 10-2 in five innings. Mady Dolliver got the win in the circle in both games.

Lillie Timm led the Vipers offense with three hits in the opening game, including a double while scoring three runs. Timm clubbed a pair of doubles while scoring one and driving in another during the win in Game 2.

The Vipers take a 23-8 record into the state softball tournament at the Bill Smith Softball Complex in Hastings October 12-14. Carrying the sixth seed, they are paired against third-seeded Bishop Neumann, again, on Wednesday at 11:30 am on Field 3. A win would put them against the winner of the Yutan/Mead vs. Polk County game at 4:30 pm that afternoon. Polk County upset Gothenburg 7-3 and 8-1 in the District 7 final.

Hastings St. Cecilia has the top seed in Class C. Also in the field are Malcolm, Central City and Milford.