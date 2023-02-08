Funeral services for Don Rose were held February 7, 2023, at the Goslar Funeral Home Chapel, Onawa, Iowa, with Evangelist Dale Wolf officiating. Per Don’s wishes, cremation will occur after the funeral service. Burial of his ashes will be 10 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Decatur, with military honors provided by the Roger-Crum Post No. 215 of Decatur. He passed away, Jan. 31, 2023, at Oakland Heights Nursing Home in Oakland at the age of 88.

Don Leroy was born Nov. 5, 1934, in Raymond, Nebraska, to Leslie R. Rose and Mary V. (Criss) Rose. He was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and ended up in the hospital in June of 2022. He spent June of 2022 until January 24, 2023 staying in Decatur with granddaughter Heather and Rob Grandgenett.

Don attended school in Homer and country school in Emerson before graduating from South Sioux City High at 17 years old in May of 1952 with perfect attendance all four years of high school.

He worked in accounting at Condon Motor Company in Sioux City for four years until he was drafted into the United States Army in April of 1957 at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Don’s military service gave him the opportunities for foreign travel to Austria, France, Germany, Luxembourg, Switzerland, England, and the Atlantic Ocean. Don was honorably discharged August 9, 1968.

He continued his education after the military, receiving diplomas for machinist and air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration from Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa.

Don was baptized Methodist on Dec. 17, 1939. He became a member of St. Johns Lutheran Church in Lyons on Jan. 13, 1997.

On Jan. 30, 1982, Don married Pauline (Jump) Storm-Maslonka-Rose, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Decatur. Don and Pauline made their home in Dakota City.

Among his many jobs during his working life, Don was employed as a maintenance mechanic supervisor for 10 years at Grandview Health (St. Luke’s) in Sioux City, Iowa. He then became property manager for St. Luke’s Hospital in his last five years of employment before retirement in 1997.

He enjoyed the outdoors fishing, camping and RVing. He had yearly fishing trips to Fort Randall Dam, South Dakota, with Pauline’s children. Upon his retirement, Don and Pauline moved from Dakota City to Lyons where Don took full advantage of the Lyons Library, as he was an avid reader of Westerns and Christian fiction

Survivors include Pauline’s children, step-daughters, Marilyn (David) Johnson of Springfield, Missouri, and Vicki Hankins of Pender; five step-sons, Dalbert (Virginia) Storm of Bancroft, Howard’s wife, Regina Storm of Decatur, Duane (Ruby) Storm of Greeley, Colorado, Douglas Storm of Lyons and Curtis Storm of Blair; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline V. Rose; parents, Leslie and Mary (Criss) Rose; brothers, Gerald, Leslie, and Kenneth; sister, Roberta Johnson; sisters-in-law, Genevieve Modlin, and Alice Campbell; brothers-in-law, Melvin “Dutch” Jump, Jr, Kenneth Jump, and Earl Dean Jump; step-son, Howard L. Storm; step-sons-in-law, Sam Davis, and Dennis Hankins; and great-grandson, Noah.

Goslar Funeral Home and Monuments in Onawa, Iowa, is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.goslarfuneralhome.com.