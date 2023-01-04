Memorial services for Dona Jean Nelson will be held ay 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland. Burial will be at a later date in Grace Lutheran Cemetery in rural Burt County, near the family farm. She passed away Dec. 27, 2022, at Oakland Heights in Oakland at the age of 85.

Dona Jean (Bacon) Nelson was born April 6, 1937, to Jay and Irene (Schmidt) Bacon in Tekamah. She graduated from Tekamah High School in 1955. She married Roger A. Nelson in 1957 and they were blessed with two children, Jeff A. and Greggory J. Nelson.

She worked for Mutual of Omaha and First National Bank in Tekamah until 1958. She was active in 4-H, helping Roger when he was the leader of East Oaks 4-H Club. She also served on the Burt County 4-H Fair Board. She was a member of East Oaks Extension Club for nearly 20 years, until it disbanded.

Dona joined Lyons Art Club in 1967 and in 1969 became a charter member of the newly formed Oakland Art Klub (O.A.K.). She remained a member her entire lifetime, winning many local, county and state awards.

She was a member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oakland and also belonged to the Quilt Makers of the church for many years.

Dona’s life’s joy was her family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Greggory; parents; sister, Betty Baltzell; brother, David C. Bacon.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Roger; son, Jeff (Vicki) Nelson; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Richard) Shaw; brothers, Steve (Darlene) Bacon and Fred Bacon; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to the family for late designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.