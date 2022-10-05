Donna McCullock

Memorial services for Donna Ray McCullock will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. A luncheon will be held at the Lyons Fire and Rescue meeting room following service. The 85-year-old Lyons woman passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, at St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.

Donna was born May 17, 1937, to David and Pansy (McGuire) Renner in Chadron, Nebraska. She was one of eight children born to this union. She attended Chadron Public Schools until moving to Decatur with her mother and younger brother. It was there she would meet her future husband, Glen Bradshaw McCullock. They resided on a farm north of Decatur and were the parents of six children, raising them on the farm until Glen’s passing. Donna eventually moved to the Lead-Deadwood, South Dakota area.

When living on the farm, Donna was employed at Hungry’s Bar and Steakhouse. After moving to South Dakota, Donna obtained her gaming license and was employed at various casinos and the Franklin Hotel, working the front desk.

In Donna’s free time, she enjoyed reading, puzzle books and chatting with friends and family over coffee. She loved being near her grandchildren and looked forward to visits from her children and grandchildren.

Donna retired from the hospitality industry after incurring a broken hip. She would eventually move to Lead to reside with a son and his family.

Eventually Donna moved to Texas to reside with another son and his family. But Donna didn’t like the weather, so a decision was made to return to Nebraska, near her other sons and families.

Donna is survived by sister, Bonnie; sons, Kenneth (Carol) McCullock of Decatur, Dave (Bess) McCullock of Lyons, Larry (Joyce) McCullock of Decatur, Scott (Dolly) McCullock of Schertz, Texas; daughter-in-law, Rowena McCullock of Lead; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; six siblings; husband, Glen; daughter, Diane; son, Jim; great-granddaughter, Addison.

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.