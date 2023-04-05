A celebration of the life of Donna Preston will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away on March 23, 2023, at the Pender Community Hospital after a brief illness

Donna “Jean” was born to Osean and Kathryn Swanson on May 28, 1928. She lived in Lyons and graduated from Lyons High School in 1946. After graduation Jean left for New York to live but her stay was short and she returned to Omaha to earn a degree in Cosmetology from Constino’s Beauty School. Jean was dedicated to her profession for over 40 years as she had a beauty shop in her home and then expanded and moved her beauty shop to Main Street in Lyons.

On May 9, 1952, she was married to Wesley Nova Preston and as he served his country they lived in San Diego where they welcomed their first child Pamela (Thomsen) to their family. In 1954, the couple then moved to Lyons where they welcomed an additional four children to the family: Roxanne (Southwell), Tammy, Sherrill and Bradley Nova.

Wes and Jean lived a wonderful life in Lyons and spent time dancing, dining and playing cards with their family and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wesley Nova, daughter, Sherrill Le, and son, Bradley Nova.

She is survived by her children: Pamela (Steve) Thomsen, Roxanne (Bruce) Southwell and Tammy; 11 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren,including three on the way); sister, Shirley (Reil); sisters-in-law: Lorna Von Seggern and Shirley Preston; and dear friend “Virg.”

Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.