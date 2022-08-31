Funeral services for Donna Swanson were held August 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away Aug. 19, 2022, at her rural Macy home at the age of 91.

Donna Mae was born April 7, 1931, to William and Fanny (Renner) Hankins at their home in rural Macy. Donna was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran and graduated from Macy High School. She married Martin “Bud” Swanson, Jr. May 9, 1953, in South Sioux City. To this union were born three daughters, Rita, Cheryl and Patty.

Donna was a member of Ladies’ Aid Societies for many years in the Walthill and Decatur Lutheran churches. She was a dedicated farmwife who enjoyed playing cards and dice with her family and friends—she taught her grandchildren to play. She was an excellent quilter and lovingly made many quilts and baby blankets for her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin “Bud”; parents, William and Fanny; stepdaughter, Judy; grandson, Martin Zimmerman; siblings, Billy, Mardell, Richard, Dorothy, Melva and Janis; sons-in-law, Randy Zimmerman and Ray Brundage.

She is survived by her children, Rita Brundage, Cheryl Zimmerman, Patty (Randy) Evjen; stepdaughters, Betty Maple, Janis (Wayne) Cox; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, James Swanson; sister-in-law, Joyce Swanson; son-in-law, Richard Wagner; many nieces and nephews.

Memorials are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.