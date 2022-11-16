Funeral services for Doris Fehrer were held Nov. 12, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passed away Nov. 8, 2022, at the age of 97.

Doris Elaine was born May 11, 1925, on a farm west of Lyons to her loving parents Gilbert and Mabel Carlson. Her grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. John Carlson and Mr. and Mrs. Sam Christensen, both of Lyons.

She attended the Neary Country School, District 63, located three miles west of Lyons, and graduated from Lyons High School in 1942. She met her future husband, Orville Fehrer, of Bancroft on July 4, 1942.

Orville joined the United States Army on Oct. 1, 1942. He was gone for 37 months, 13 of those he spent overseas. He and Doris wrote to each other almost every day while he was away at war. Orville returned home in October 1945 and they were married Nov. 29, 1945, at St. John’s parsonage in Bancroft.

Doris and Orville enjoyed 65 years together, always on a farm. They spent the last 52 years on a farm two miles east of Lyons. They built a new home in Lyons in 1998. Orville, passed away on February 3, 2011, at the age of 89.

Doris loved to bake, especially buns and rolls. She loved to help Orville in the field and be outside with him. She worked at Nifty Thrifty for 15 years, where she became best friends with Mabel Modlin.

She is survived by her children: Judith (Allan) Klusman of Lincoln, and Roger (Candice) Fehrer of Lyons; grandchildren: Terry (Shelley) Nelson of Lincoln, Tammy (Ben) Green of Lincoln, April (Brent) Wisnieski of Norfolk, Cassie (Solomon) Connealy of Norfolk, Angel (Derrick) Prauener of Omaha; eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, John; sister-in- law, Charlene Carlson; great-grandchild, Gaven Nelson; good friends, Evelyn Wahlin and Evelyn Marr.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.