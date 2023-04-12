A celebration of life for Doris May Cox Hansen Ferdon will be held April 22, 2023, at the Chatt Center in Tekamah following the 11 a.m. interment Service at Tekamah Cemetery. She passed away on Jan. 22, 2023, in Bellevue, at the age of 90.

Doris was born at home to Tom and May (Crom) Cox on Jan. 12, 1933, in Kennard, joining her brothers Elmer and Lloyd at home and later joined by sister Marjorie (Kohler) and brother James.

A graduate of the Class of 1950 from Tekamah High School, she enjoyed singing in the chorus and sang a solo for her class graduation. Her son, also a musical talent, now has the three records she made using the high school’s new recording system.

Doris and Allan J. Hansen were married on July 5, 1950.

Doris started square-dancing early in life with family at various homes then with teens at an empty farmhouse where her dad Tom Cox and George Blackerby called the dances. Later, Doris danced with square dance clubs in Omaha for many years.

Noted for her joyful spirit and can-do attitude, she had many talents and hobbies including acting in local senior plays, crafts, sewing, caring for the many rose bushes at her home, and playing cards. Doris crocheted flannel blankets for each of her children and grandchildren. Self-taught, Doris baked and decorated multi-layer wedding cakes for all her children, several nieces and nephews and friends. Another interest was traveling the United States with friends, her sister Marjorie, and her sister-in-law, Merna (Hull) Hansen.

Doris had several jobs over the years ending with her 18-year career position as personnel assistant for the IRS in Omaha. After retiring, she enjoyed spending the next several years caring for her parents in Tekamah.

Doris will be greatly missed by her children: Barbara (Tom) Shimerdla, Bellevue, Carol (John) McKay, San Diego, California, Mary (Carl) Sutton, Olathe, Kansas, and David Ferdon, Minnetonka, Minnesota; nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; sister Marjorie (Cox) Kohler, cousins, many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and son Thomas Ferdon.

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler Mortuaries and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

.Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the local arrangements.