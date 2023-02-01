Word has been received of the death of former area woman Doris Ferdon. She passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at the age of 90.

A celebration of the life service will be held in the spring. Interment will be in Tekamah Cemetery.

She was born at home in Kennard on Jan. 12, 1933, to Tom and May Cox.

Preceded in death by son, Thomas Ferdon.

Survivors include her daughters: Barbara (Tom) Shimerdla, Carol (John) McKay, Mary (Carl) Sutton; son, David Ferdon; sister, Marjorie Kohler; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews.

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler Mortuaries and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.