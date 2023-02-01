 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Doris Ferdon

  • 0
Ferdon obit

Word has been received of the death of former area woman Doris Ferdon. She passed away Jan. 22, 2023, at the age of 90.

A celebration of the life service will be held in the spring. Interment will be in Tekamah Cemetery.

She was born at home in Kennard on Jan. 12, 1933, to Tom and May Cox.

Preceded in death by son, Thomas Ferdon.

Survivors include her daughters: Barbara (Tom) Shimerdla, Carol (John) McKay, Mary (Carl) Sutton; son, David Ferdon; sister, Marjorie Kohler; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; many nieces and nephews.

Heafey Hoffmann Dworak and Cutler Mortuaries and Crematory are in charge of the arrangements.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finding myself in home ec class

Finding myself in home ec class

Reflecting on what would bring out the best in someone, I would say that having Miss Bonnie Groves (Newell, now) as a home economics teacher, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News